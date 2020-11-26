Piaggio set to begin Aprilia SXR 160 scooter’s production: India launch soon

Aprilia SXR 160 is powered by the same 160cc engine as the SR160, but boasts larger dimensions and storage spaces. It is expected to be priced at about Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Piaggio India today announced that it is all set to begin the production of the upcoming Aprilia SXR 160 scooter at its Baramati plant and that it will be launched here soon. First unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020, Greater Noida in February, the SXR 160 incorporates Aprilia’s latest global design language. The company states that the new scooter will create a new category in the premium scooter market. It is powered by the same engine as the SR 160 which replaced the SR 150 scooter. The BS6 160cc engine puts out 11 hp and 11 Nm of torque.

The SXR 160 boasts large dimensions quite like a maxi-scooter with ample storage spaces under the seat and at the front, along with a large floorboard. It gets all-LED lighting. In terms of prime features, the Aprilia SXR 160 comes with a large seat, an LCD all-digital instrument cluster along with a USB charging port.

It gets telescopic forks upfront and an adjustable rear shock, disc brakes at both ends assisted by ABS (anti-lock braking system). The scooter is equipped with a large 210 cm sq. multifunctional digital instrument cluster that supports smartphone connectivity that allows features like location tracking, security alarm, and immobiliser.

As promised at the Auto Expo 2020, we are gearing up for the production of Aprilia SXR 160 in India and unfolding a new chapter for the scooter industry, Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India, said.

“With its highly innovative design, the SXR 160 is set to create a new unmatched experience of premium style, high comfort and best in class performance. To ensure that we bring this experience much closer to everyone, we are expanding our footprint of the dealer network in India, by welcoming the premium mindset entrepreneurs to our most exciting dealership business model in their town.”

The Aprilia SXR 160 is expected to be priced at about Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom), which is a significant premium over the SR160. Piaggio India over 250 dealerships across India and it will be expanding its network to 400+.

