Piaggio opens pre-bookings for new Aprilia SXR 160 scooter: India launch soon

Production of the much-awaited Aprilia SXR 160 has begun already at the company's Baramati plant. Piaggio today opened pre-bookings for the new scooter at a booking amount of Rs 5,000.

Aprilia SXR 160 at the 2020 Auto Expo held in February

Piaggio India today opened pre-bookings for the upcoming Aprilia SXR 160, production for which has begun at the company’s Baramati plant. Prospective can book their’s at Rs 5,000 through Aprilia’s official website shop.apriliaindia.com or by visiting any Aprilia dealership across India. Piaggio India has over 250 dealerships across India and it will be expanding its network to 400+. The much-awaited Aprilia SXR 160 incorporates the Italian manufacturer’s latest global design language and is powered by a new BS-VI 160 cc three-valve fuel-injected engine that makes 11 hp and 11 Nm of torque.

Design features include wraparound LED headlamp, LED taillights, full-digital instrument cluster, mobile connectivity option, a longer and larger seat, adjustable rear suspension, disc brakes with ABS, and signature Aprilia graphics.

The SXR 160 is said to be the first Aprilia to be designed by the manufacturer in Italy specifically for the Indian market. Aprilia SXR 160 will be available in four colour options – Glossy Red, Matt Blue, Glossy White, and Matt Black. Expect a price tag of about Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom), which is a significant premium over the SR160.

Also read: Piaggio’s ‘eSR1’ trademark hints at upcoming Aprilia electric scooter: Ather 450X rival?

Piaggio is delighted to announce that pre-bookings for the SXR 160 are now open on the company’s ecommerce platform and at all dealerships across India. We believe that Aprilia SXR 160 with its unique next-generation design and technologically advanced features, will create a new everlasting experience for the Aprilia followers, Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India said.

In related news, Piaggio also recently confirmed that the Aprilia ES 660 and Tuono 660 will be launching in India sometime during the next year. In a recent virtual meet with media persons, Graffi confirmed that the India market will get a sub-500cc motorcycle range from Aprilia by 2023.

