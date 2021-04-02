Piaggio opens pre-bookings for new Aprilia SXR 125 scooter: India launch soon

The Aprilia SXR 125 incorporates Aprilia’s latest global design language and is equipped with a BS-VI 125 cc three-valve fuel-injected engine.

Piaggio India today announced that the pre-bookings of the new Aprilia SXR 160 have been opened. At Rs 5000 through the e-commerce site shop.apriliaindia.com or by visiting any Aprilia dealership. The Aprilia SXR 125 incorporates Aprilia’s latest global design language and is equipped with a BS-VI 125 cc three-valve fuel-injected engine.

It hosts other features like wrap-around LED headlights, LED taillights, fully digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth mobile connectivity option, longer and bigger seating, adjustable rear suspension, disc brake with CBS and signature Aprilia graphics.

“Aprilia SXR 160, the first scooter designed in Italy for India with the new Aprilia design philosophy, has received great appreciation from Indian market and to continue to offer even more excitement with Aprilia SXR, we are now gearing up for the launch of SXR 125. Our distinguished consumers now have the opportunity to pre-book this latest offering to Maxify lives, with the new Aprilia experience,” Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India said.

The Aprilia SXR 125 will be available in Matt Black, Glossy White, Matt Blue and Glossy Red colour options.

