Piaggio launches Fuel-Injected BS6 compliant Aprilia and Vespa scooter range!

Piaggio India has today announced the launch of the BS6 compliant scooter range of Vespa and Aprilia. The Italian two-wheeler manufacturer had launched the BS6 compliant models of the Vespa 125cc and 150cc along with Aprilia SR along with 125cc and 150cc along with Storm 125cc in India. All of these models are now fuel-injected as well. The Aprilia SR range gets a new 160cc engine which is capable of churning out 11 hp of power. The two-wheeler manufacturer is yet to reveal the price increase that comes with the changes. However, we expect the prices to go up by at least Rs 10,000 over the current price.

The Aprilia scooter range in India currently comprises of the SR 150 Race, SR 150 Carbon, SR 150, SR 125 and Storm 125. Their prices range from Rs 65,000 to Rs 79,000. While the Vespa range comes with models such as Urban Club, Notte, ZX, Red, SXL 150, VXL 150, SXL 125, VXL 125, Elegante 150, Elegante 125 and Vespa. Their prices fall in-between the range of Rs 73,000 to Rs 1.01 lakh (ex-showroom).

As the April 2020 deadline approaches, all bike manufacturers in India have started updating their respective model line-up in order to meet the new emission regulations. Yamaha, as well as TVS, has recently announced the launch of some of their BS6 compliant models and will soon be upgrading the rest of their model line-up as well.

Diego Graffi, Managing Director and CEO, Piaggio India said, “We are pleased to transition effectively into BS6 emission norms for our Vespa and Aprilia range of scooters, well ahead of the deadline. Being aligned to the Government’ efforts on emission, we have achieved a significant reduction in emission through our advanced combustion system. As a global brand, we understand the need to innovate and evolve, in order to build mobility for the future.”