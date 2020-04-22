Piaggio extends warranty for Vespa and Aprilia: Free service valid for 30 days after lockdown

Vespa and Aprilia customers whose original equipment warranty or free service schedule end during the lockdown period will be able to avail the same benefits within 30 days after the lockdown is lifted.

By:Updated: April 22, 2020 4:38:44 PM

Piaggio India has announced a series of support and service measures for its Vespa and Aprilia customers during the current countrywide lockdown. The customers whose original equipment warranty or free service schedule end during the lockdown period will be able to avail the same benefits within 30 days after the lockdown is lifted. The extension is applicable on all Vespa and Aprilia range of products.

Piaggio India is also taking multiple social measures to help in the COVID-19 situation. In India, the Italian manufacturer is providing food and shelter to nearly 1000 migrant workers near its manufacturing plant in Baramati and joined hands with the local government hospital at Baramati to make an isolation ward for COVID-19 patients.

The company has also arranged for personal protective equipment (PPE) and installed sanitisation units for the healthcare professionals at Sassoon Government Hospital in Pune. Furthermore, Piaggio India will be contributing to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund).

Also read: Aprilia SXR 160 unveiled – launch in third quarter this year

“We applaud the government’s effort and determination to contain and control the spread of the virus. In the present times of uncertainty, we stand committed to our Vespa and Aprilia customers with our channel partners and assure them of our unwavering support. We want to ensure that our customers face no hurdles and are able to avail services seamlessly,” Diego Graffi, Managing Director and CEO, Piaggio India said.

“We are determined to contribute to the fight against COVID-19 and closely monitoring the situation by working with local authorities.”

As for product launches from Piaggio, the Aprilia SXR 160 which was first unveiled during the 2020 Auto Expo is scheduled to launch in the third quarter of this year. If there aren’t any more delays, Piaggio is also to launch the new SR160, limited edition Vespa Racing Sixties, and Vespa facelifts in the second quarter of this year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

India's electric vehicle revolution is stuck at 25kmph and Ather's plan is for faster scooters

India's electric vehicle revolution is stuck at 25kmph and Ather's plan is for faster scooters

Sebastian Vettel's refusal to Ferrari contract could start musical chair in F1 grid in 2021

Sebastian Vettel's refusal to Ferrari contract could start musical chair in F1 grid in 2021

BS6 Mahindra KUV100 NXT launched: Maruti Ignis-rival price, features, specs

BS6 Mahindra KUV100 NXT launched: Maruti Ignis-rival price, features, specs

BS6 Yamaha FZ 25, FZS 25 specifications revealed: Launch timeline and expected price!

BS6 Yamaha FZ 25, FZS 25 specifications revealed: Launch timeline and expected price!

First batch Audi A8L and Q8 sold out in India: Here's when you can order one

First batch Audi A8L and Q8 sold out in India: Here's when you can order one

Coronavirus-led boom for car, bike sales: Pleasant surprise for auto industry post Covid-19?

Coronavirus-led boom for car, bike sales: Pleasant surprise for auto industry post Covid-19?

2020 Triumph Street Triple RS launched at Rs 11.13 lakh: KTM 790 Duke challenger gets sharper, more feature-rich!

2020 Triumph Street Triple RS launched at Rs 11.13 lakh: KTM 790 Duke challenger gets sharper, more feature-rich!

Skoda Vision IN could be called Kliq: Upcoming Creta, Seltos rival name revealed

Skoda Vision IN could be called Kliq: Upcoming Creta, Seltos rival name revealed

Tata Motors announces 2-month worldwide warranty extension on commercial vehicles

Tata Motors announces 2-month worldwide warranty extension on commercial vehicles

2020 Triumph Street Triple RS India Launch Live: Power, features, rivals, expected price

2020 Triumph Street Triple RS India Launch Live: Power, features, rivals, expected price

MG Motor India appoints Udit Malhotra as the Head of Marketing

MG Motor India appoints Udit Malhotra as the Head of Marketing

Olectra and Chinese partner BYD bag order for 765 electric buses in India

Olectra and Chinese partner BYD bag order for 765 electric buses in India

Triumph Motorcycles defers BS6 price hike to July 2020, announces warranty extension

Triumph Motorcycles defers BS6 price hike to July 2020, announces warranty extension

Covid-19 effect: Benelli India launch plans on the backburner

Covid-19 effect: Benelli India launch plans on the backburner

New-gen Audi A3 sedan looks angry and sporty: India launch expected soon

New-gen Audi A3 sedan looks angry and sporty: India launch expected soon

Most powerful motorcycles under Rs 2 lakh: KTM 250 Duke to Royal Enfield Himalayan to Gixxer SF 250

Most powerful motorcycles under Rs 2 lakh: KTM 250 Duke to Royal Enfield Himalayan to Gixxer SF 250

Best BS6 125cc scooters: Honda Activa 125, TVS NTorq and more

Best BS6 125cc scooters: Honda Activa 125, TVS NTorq and more

Drop-dead gorgeous BMW R18 heading to India soon: To rival Harley-Davidson Fat Boy

Drop-dead gorgeous BMW R18 heading to India soon: To rival Harley-Davidson Fat Boy

2020 Jeep Compass variant offering reshuffled: Full variant price break up explained

2020 Jeep Compass variant offering reshuffled: Full variant price break up explained

How Indian auto industry reacted to sudden demise of Rudratej Singh, President & CEO, BMW India

How Indian auto industry reacted to sudden demise of Rudratej Singh, President & CEO, BMW India