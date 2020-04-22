Piaggio extends warranty for Vespa and Aprilia: Free service valid for 30 days after lockdown

Vespa and Aprilia customers whose original equipment warranty or free service schedule end during the lockdown period will be able to avail the same benefits within 30 days after the lockdown is lifted.

Piaggio India has announced a series of support and service measures for its Vespa and Aprilia customers during the current countrywide lockdown. The customers whose original equipment warranty or free service schedule end during the lockdown period will be able to avail the same benefits within 30 days after the lockdown is lifted. The extension is applicable on all Vespa and Aprilia range of products.

Piaggio India is also taking multiple social measures to help in the COVID-19 situation. In India, the Italian manufacturer is providing food and shelter to nearly 1000 migrant workers near its manufacturing plant in Baramati and joined hands with the local government hospital at Baramati to make an isolation ward for COVID-19 patients.

The company has also arranged for personal protective equipment (PPE) and installed sanitisation units for the healthcare professionals at Sassoon Government Hospital in Pune. Furthermore, Piaggio India will be contributing to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund).

“We applaud the government’s effort and determination to contain and control the spread of the virus. In the present times of uncertainty, we stand committed to our Vespa and Aprilia customers with our channel partners and assure them of our unwavering support. We want to ensure that our customers face no hurdles and are able to avail services seamlessly,” Diego Graffi, Managing Director and CEO, Piaggio India said.

“We are determined to contribute to the fight against COVID-19 and closely monitoring the situation by working with local authorities.”

As for product launches from Piaggio, the Aprilia SXR 160 which was first unveiled during the 2020 Auto Expo is scheduled to launch in the third quarter of this year. If there aren’t any more delays, Piaggio is also to launch the new SR160, limited edition Vespa Racing Sixties, and Vespa facelifts in the second quarter of this year.

