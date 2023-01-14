Petronas TVS One Make Championship 2023 to be held in Chennai: Applications open

The applications for the 7th edition of Petronas TVS One Make Championship 2023 are now open. Its final round will be held at MMRT, Chennai.

TVS Racing is returning with the 7th edition of Petronas TVS One Make Championship for the women’s category. TVS Racing has trained over 500 women riders in the country since 2016 and is now gearing up to conduct its training & selection rounds for the 2023 batch.

Moreover, the Rookie category which focuses on nurturing talent under 18 years returns with its 3rd edition after training over 50 rookie riders since 2021. The first selection round is scheduled in Bangalore on January 28, 2023, followed by the second round in Pune on February 4, 2023.

Both rounds will have full-day training sessions conducted by national champions from the house of Petronas TVS Racing The training schedule will help the participants familiarise themselves with the racing motorcycles and the track. Moreover, the top 20 participants from respective locations will be selected for the final round at MMRT Chennai.

Speaking on the occasion, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium at TVS Motor Company said, “TVS Racing, India’s first factory racing team, has been scripting racing history since 1982. TVS Racing has led the way in women’s racing since 2016, having trained over 500+ women racers till date. We are excited about the upcoming season of PETRONAS TVS One-Make Championship 2023, and look forward to imparting a great experience to the women racers & enthusiasts.”

