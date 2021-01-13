Petrol price hits an all-time high: Five most fuel-efficient bikes to the rescue

India's top 5 most fuel-efficient bikes: These make more sense now with petrol prices hitting an all-time high in Delhi. That said, in this article, we tell you what all bikes you can buy so that the rising fuel prices affect you the least!

Petrol price has hit an all-time high in Delhi. On Wednesday, the petrol price touched Rs 84.45 per litre in the national capital. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each with diesel now being priced at Rs 74.63 per litre. On the other hand, in Mumbai, petrol is now available for Rs 91.07 a litre while diesel is now priced at Rs 81.34 for a litre. As this is the highest ever price of petrol in Delhi, a lot of commuters must be a bit worried and in such a case, the fuel efficiency of a vehicle now makes more sense. India is one of the biggest two-wheeler markets in the world and a lot of people use bikes and scooters for their daily commute. With an alarming rise in fuel prices, it is best to go with a fuel-efficient vehicle and if you are planning a brand-new motorcycle purchase, here we list the top 5 most fuel-efficient options.

Bajaj CT100

Bajaj’s entry-level affordable commuter motorcycle tops the list when it comes to fuel efficiency. The bike comes with an ARAI tested fuel efficiency of 104 kmpl. With this, the Bajaj CT100 is the only bike in India to come with an ARAI tested fuel efficiency of over 100 kmpl. The bike is high on value for money and is reasonably priced at Rs 47,654 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the alloy wheels kick start variant.

TVS Star City Plus

TVS’ stylish-looking 110cc commuter bike – Star City Plus sits at the second spot when it comes to the most fuel-efficient bikes in India. The bike comes with an ARAI tested fuel efficiency of 85 kmpl. TVS Star City Plus’ price in India is currently Rs 66,390 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the bike is available in both, monotone and dual-tone colour options.

Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear

The third spot is again captured by a Bajaj motorcycle and this one too is an entry-level commuter bike. Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear offers an ARAI tested fuel efficiency of 84 kmpl and is currently available at the showrooms across India for a price of Rs 64,301 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Hero Super Splendor

Now the number four spot is quite interesting and the reason being, it is being captured by a 125cc bike. Hero Super Splendor has an ARAI tested fuel efficiency of 83 kmpl which is quite impressive for a 125cc motorcycle. The said model is currently on sale in India for a starting price of Rs 69,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi) while for the more premium disc brake variant, you will have to shell out Rs 3,500 more.

Hero Splendor Plus

At the number five spot sits one of India’s best selling motorcycle, better known as Hero Splendor Plus. The bike has completed over two decades of its journey in India and one of the reasons behind its high popularity is its impressive fuel efficiency. Hero Splendor Plus comes with an ARAI-tested fuel efficiency of 80 kmpl and is currently priced at a starting of Rs 61,785 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

