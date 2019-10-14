Pakistani diesel motorcycle that can park itself, sense gestures and play music!

We have been bringing you multiple examples of motorcycles that are being sold retail in the Pakistan market and are copies of the original products. The same are sold under different brand names and are nowhere close to the original motorcycles in terms of performance and build quality. However, today's story is a bit different and is certainly not about another such example. We have recently come across a tweet in which a user has shared a very interesting video of the motorcycle from Pakistan. Mohammad Saeed has customised a motorcycle that can self-balance itself to a certain extent, which eventually helps it to go on and off the center stand quite easily. Currently, it is unknown as to what technology has been used in the motorcycle.

Watch the video below:

Not only this, Mohammad Saeed's motorcycle also packs in a couple of other interesting features. For instance, the two speakers mounted at the front of the bike can play songs with the help of voice commands. Also, Saeed was seen doing some specific actions in front of the speaker to play and stop the songs. This confirms that his bike senses gestures and his actions will surely remind you of the gesture control feature that is offered with some cars. Mohammad Saeed can also be seen using voice commands to start the motorcycle. In the video, one can see that Saeed says 'Tarzan' and the engine starts on its own. In order to stop the engine of the motorcycle, Saeed uses the choke located on the left side.

The motorcycle used is Sooraj bike from 1990s and it used to come with a 325cc diesel engine with the gearbox from Royal Enfield. The Sooraj diesel engine motorcycle was mainly promoted with its impressive fuel efficiency of 80kmpl and a low price tag. It has to be noted that Express Drives does not take responsibility for the authenticity of the video and hence, there is a chance that it might be one of those edited works. Nonetheless, we are sure that the video must have aroused some interest and curiosity in you and must have helped you beat your Monday Blues to a certain extent.

