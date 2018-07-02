Pakistani-Chinese bike Sigma Lion is a shocking copy of Bajaj Pulsar RS200 for 3 lakh!

Last week, we shared the details of a Pakistani motorcycle called Road Prince Digital Bullet 70 to give you a laugh and this time, we bring something that is even more interesting. Sigma Lion 150 is a motorcycle that is manufactured by a Chinese brand Zongsheng and it is imported and sold in Pakistan by a company called Sigma Motorsports. Besides the name that is a bit hard to digest at first, what makes it a shock is its striking resemblance to the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 that is currently on sale in India and some global markets. The front end of the motorcycle gets the same bumblebee appearance and get the similar projector headlamps as well. There is no denying the fact that Chinese brands have the art of copying stuff and you will find multiple other examples.

Also Read: Pakistani Bullet bike for just Rs 24,000! This motorcycle will give you the biggest laugh of the day



Sigma Lion 150 in black green paint scheme

The Sigma Lion 150, as the name suggests, gets power from a 150cc, liquid-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission. Surprisingly, even the company's official website does not shows any power and torque figures for the motorcycle and that makes us wonder if the numbers are really unworthy to be revealed. Also, while the website does not have any information on the top speed as well, a bit of research on the web told us that the bike reportedly hits 140 kmph. We highly doubt the information as the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 that clearly has a better engine with the similar displacement manages to clock almost the same figure. The braking is done with the help of dual disc brakes up front along with a single disc brake at the rear. There is no ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) on offer, unlike Bajaj Pulsar RS200 that gets a single-channel ABS.

Watch our Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 video review here:

Even the yellow colour scheme of the Sigma Lion 150 is almost the same as the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 and in fact, from a distance, you will most likely mistake it for the latter. The Sigma Lion 150 is priced in Pakistan at PKR 2.80 lakh that translates to Rs 1.58 lakh as per our currency. The company is giving a warranty with this motorcycle but the figure will leave you in a state whether to laugh or not. Just 1500 km which means by the time you end your road trip from Delhi to Mumbai on it, the warranty will end.

We hope the Sigma Lion 150 was good (or bad) enough to give you the laugh of the day and beat your Monday Blues. What do you think about this motorcycle, let us know in the comments below.