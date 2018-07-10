Pakistani bike Sigma Rokk 200, an ugly copy of KTM Duke 200: More on this China-made bike with just 1500 km warranty!

This week we bring you another masterpiece (not) from Pakistan and this time, the bike we are talking about takes copying skills to a whole new level. Sigma Motorsports retails a naked streetfighter in Pakistan known as Rokk 200. Take a look at this motorcycle and you will take no time in figuring out that this one is actually a copy of a popular motorcycle in India. The Sigma Rokk 200 takes its design inspiration (too seriously) from the KTM Duke 200 that is a popular streetfighter in India. That said, the motorcycle might look like the Duke 200 but is nowhere close to it in terms of technology. In order to keep the cost in check, the Sigma Rokk 200 gets conventional telescopic forks up front in comparison to the inverted forks that come on the KTM Duke 200. Also, the pics make it clear that the build quality is not at par with the KTM.

As usual, the company's official website is too shy to show much information of the motorcycle and even the power and torque figures are not mentioned. The only thing we can see about the engine is that it is a 200cc mill with an air-cooled configuration, opposed to the much advanced liquid-cooled motor of the KTM.

Sigma Rokk 200 looks ugly in green

The only way how the company is promoting this motorcycle is claiming that it has a 'good sound' along with an 'attractive colour with beautiful road presence'. Beautiful presence!! What the hell does it even mean? Furthermore, the Sigma Rokk 200 has 'elegant lights' as claimed on the website and this shows that the company's website is full of unnecessary emotions.

Sigma Motorsports is promoting green colour as one of the prime colour options for the Sigma Rokk 200 and there is no denying the fact that the bike looks terrible in the said shade. What's worse are the red alloy wheels that make the combination look even more ghastly. In fact, if anyone around you is thinking to get their KTM Duke 200 painted in green, this is the perfect example of why you should not.

The funny part again is the warranty. The company offers a warranty of just 1500 km on the Sigma Rokk 200 which means in case, you are brave enough to take this motorcycle on a road trip from Delhi to Leh, the warranty would have lapsed by the time you will return. The Sigma Rokk 200 is up for sale in Pakistan at a price of PKR 2,50,000 that translates to Rs 1.41 lakh.