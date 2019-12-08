Orxa Mantis electric motorcycle with 140 km/h top speed unveiled: India launch by mid-2020

Orxa Energies, a Bengaluru-based electric vehicle and energy systems start-up has unveiled its very first product at the India Bike Week 2019. The Mantis is an all-electric naked-style motorcycle capable of a top speed of 140 km/h and Orxa claims a total range of 200 km between charges. Orxa will start operations in the country by mid of 2020 when the Mantis is also expected to go on sale.

Mantis is powered by a 9 kWh battery pack made up of six 1.5 kWh smaller modules that are swappable and use a proprietary battery management system (BMS). The battery pack can be charged in 3.5 hrs using a regular portable charger.

It'll come with a fully-digital instrument cluster and a dedicated mobile app for ride analytics, diagnostics, and maintenance. The instrument cluster is rather informative with information like speed, range, battery charge, and other telematics related readouts.

The Mantis carries a sporty and futuristic design with sharp lines. It gets LED headlamps, clip-on handlebars, and huge underbelly cowls to hide the battery pack. The final production version, however, may look a bit different.

The battery modules are swappable and Orxa plans to set up battery-swap stations, as and when it starts sales operations. Orxa Mantis is expected to be priced about Rs 3 lakh, so it would compete against the Ultraviolette F77, another upcoming all-electric motorcycle. Ultraviolette Automotive, the manufacturer of the electric bike claims that F77 can do 0-60kmph in under 3 seconds, and has a top speed of 147 km/h. In this price range though, Mantis would also compete with the likes of Kawasaki Ninja 300.