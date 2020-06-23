Now order groceries, key essentials through Rapido bike taxi service: Charges and key benefits listed!

In order to use Rapido Store, the user just needs to recharge his or her wallet and create an order. Rapido has 15 lakh+ registered Captains at present in almost 100 cities. Rapido says that Rapido Store will leverage the already existing Captains in order to ensure prompt, quick and secured deliveries.

By:Updated: Jun 23, 2020 11:40 AM

Rapido bike taxi service has announced the launch of Rapido Store, which is a one-stop solution for all business deliveries. The company says in a press statement that Rapido Store is a convenient tool for offline and online businesses to help them reach out and deliver products to their customers during the current challenging times. With 200+ SMEs already on-board, Rapido Store service is currently operational in two cities – Bangalore and Vijayawada. The company aims to scale this service to all cities in which Rapido is present. With Rapido store, the customers can track all their deliveries. The base price of the Rapido Store starts at Rs 35 for 3km in Bangalore and it is Rs 30 for 3km in Vijayawada currently. The user just needs to recharge his or her wallet and create an order. Rapido has over 15 lakh registered Captains present in almost 100 cities. The company says that Rapido Store will leverage the already existing fleet of Captains in order to ensure prompt, quick and secured deliveries.

The company says that the Captains underwent training to ensure timely and safe delivery methods during Covid-19 situation. Moreover, Rapido has also issued mandatory safety guidelines like the use of masks, gloves, and sanitisers that the Captains will have to follow for each delivery. The company says that the Rapido Store will aid SMEs with the delivery of goods solution, saving them time, effort and money. Through Rapido Store, customers can order groceries and other key essentials by using Rapido mobile app sitting right at the comfort of their homes during these challenging times.

Speaking on the Rapido Store service, Aravind Sanka, Rapido Co-Founder said that India is home to 30 million Small and Medium Enterprises and many of them at the nascent stage of their digital transformation. He adds that the sudden and prolonged changes in social and business landscape has caused a significant apprehension within local and smaller businesses. In addition to this, he says that Rapido Store will give these businesses and entrepreneurs an opportunity to maintain continuity and also increase sales by reaching out to new customers by leveraging Rapido’s extensive network. The service will also allow these businesses to overcome manpower and mobility challenges by helping them deliver their orders and save time.

