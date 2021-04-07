On-road price, cost of accessories of Triumph Trident detailed

While the cost of the Triumph Trident may be fantastic, its accessories seem to be pretty expensive but there is a lot to choose from as well.

Triumph India set the cats amongst the pigeons with the launch of the new Trident roadster motorcycle. The Triumph Trident roadster’s price in India is Rs 6.95 lakh, ex-showroom. Fantastic pricing strategy, if you ask me. Looks like the others think of it in the same fashion as well. Triumph India claims to have received more than 125 bookings for the bike and this was before the price announcement. The on-road cost of the motorcycle in Mumbai is Rs 8.48 lakh. This pricing is Rs 20,000 shy off the ex-showroom cost of the new Honda CB650R. The latter brings along a slight increase in power and that all-important extra cylinder. No riding modes or other shenanigans apart from the switchable traction control and dual-channel ABS. Well, this isn’t a Honda-bashing post but one that will instead focus on the cost of the accessories that the Trident brings along.

Also Read Triumph Trident launched

Before we begin about the accessories, the prospective Triumph Trident customers can keep an eye out on April 20. That is when the test ride bikes will come in and there will be display units at dealerships. With that out of the way, let’s concentrate on the accessory packages. There are two of them – Protection and Technology. The Triumph Trident Protection package is priced at Rs 35,219 and brings along with it a frame protection kit worth Rs 13,727 with a fitting time of 36 minutes. A Triumph tank pad is for Rs 2,677 and will take six minutes for installation. An engine cover protection kit is also enclosed in this and costs Rs 14,150. It will take around 20 minutes to be installed. Finally, there are also the CNC machined fork protectors. These cost Rs 4,663 and take slightly more than 10 minutes to be installed. The best part is that one can configure the package and remove certain items out if it.

The Technology package brings in, no prizes for guessing, Bluetooth-enabled features. The package costs Rs 72,309. There is the Triumph connectivity module that is for Rs 20,000 and takes just a minute to be installed. You get turn-by-turn navigation, music and more through this. There is also the module fitting kit that is for just Rs 394 but takes almost half an hour to be installed. A USB charger too can be installed in just two minutes and Triumph sells it to you for Rs 2,141. Need a quick-shifter? Triumph is happy to give one to you for Rs 30,000. This one can be fitted in just half an hour. Last but not the least will be the scrolling LED indicators at the front and rear. These will set you back by Rs 21,000 and will take nearly an hour to be fitted.

As ala carte, one can order the bar-end mirrors for Rs 19,000, tyre pressure monitoring system for Rs 22,500, tank bag for Rs 17,424, tail pack for Rs 18,698, heated grips for Rs 19,275, aluminium bellypan for Rs 14,256, machined oil-filler cap for Rs 1,400, oil filler cap for the same amount, flyscreen for Rs 11,000 and so on.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.