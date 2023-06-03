Ola sells over 35,000 e-scooters in May 2023: S1, S1 Pro prices hiked

Ola EV Sales May 2023: Ola Electric claims to sell over 35,000 e-scooters last month. The company has recently increased the prices of the S1 and S1 Pro due to the revised FAME 2 subsidy.

Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler start-up Ola Electric has revealed its sales figures for the month of May 2023. The company claims to have sold over 35,000 electric scooters last month, recording a YoY growth of 303 percent. In the same period last year, Ola’s EV sales stood at 8,681 units. The detailed report is mentioned in the table below.

Ola Electric May 2023 Sales: YoY and MoM comparison

Time period May’23 May’22 YoY Growth April’23 MoM Growth EV Sales 35,000 8,681 303% 30,000 16.6%

Ola Electric claims that it sold over 35,000 electric scooters in May 2023, recording a 303 percent YoY and 16.6 percent MoM growth in sales. In May 2022, its sales stood at 8,681 units while in April this year, the company sold over 30,000 units. Ola recently inaugurated its 500th experience centre in India and aims to have 1,000 retail outlets by August this year.

Ola S1, S1 Pro prices hiked:

Thanks to the revision in FAME 2 subsidies, Ola Electric has hiked the prices of the S1 and S1 Pro by Rs 15,000. However, the prices of the entry-level S1 Air remain unchanged. The Ola S1 Air series is currently priced from Rs 84,999 to Rs 1.10 lakh, the S1 will retail at Rs 1.30 lakh and the top-spec S1 Pro has been priced at Rs 1.40 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the sales performance, Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Ola Electric said, “Month after month, our sales have experienced exponential growth and Ola has consistently led the EV revolution in India. This remarkable feat not only reflects the unwavering customer confidence in our brand but also signifies the surging desire for technologically advanced EVs in the country. Ola Electric remains resolute in its mission to promote electric vehicle adoption in the country and redefine the way people travel.”

