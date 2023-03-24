Ola S1 to get ADAS? Bhavish Aggarwal shares VIDEO 

Ola sold 1,29,866 units in the first 11 months of this fiscal year.

Bhavish Aggarwal, the CEO of Ola, shared a video on his Twitter account hinting that the S1 electric scooter could offer ADAS in the future model. The video shows a small dash camera mounted where the left rear view mirror traditionally is. The dash cam screen shows the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) by OpenADAS on the upper-left corner.

Will share more in a tech demo soon! — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) March 18, 2023

Ola Electric might improve the S1 electric scooter’s cruise control system while offering lane-tracking assist. In its current configuration, the S1 Pro’s cruise control maintains the programmed rate until turned off and might be updated to be adaptive and adjust according to traffic conditions. The company is likely to offer further information on the tech demo soon.

In January 2023, Ola sold 18,245 units becoming the most-selling electric scooter that month. The Ather 450X trailed it with 14,802 units in sales. Meanwhile, TVS iQube Electric sold 12,169 units in January 2023. In February 2023, Ola retained its top spot with a 27% market share in the segment. The company sold 1,29,866 units in the first 11 months of this fiscal year.