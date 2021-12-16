Ola S1, S1 Pro electric scooters deliveries begin in India

Ola Electric has commenced the deliveries of its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India. These electric scooters are currently priced at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,999, ex-showroom respectively.

Ola ventured into the electric two-wheeler space of the country with its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters. The new Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters were launched in India on 15th August this year at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,999, ex-showroom respectively. Also, more than 1 lakh units of these scooters were pre-booked in just 24 hours even before its launch, such was the hype. Now, after four months of the official launch, the deliveries of the Ola S1 and S1 Pro have finally begun in India.

Goosebumps while hosting our first set of S1 customers at the Ola Campus today! Inspiring to see the excitement and energy. Thank you to all our customers who are the real reason behind the EV revolution that is sweeping across India. (1/6) pic.twitter.com/hfFoiqJk1D — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) December 15, 2021

Recently, Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO – Ola Electric, tweeted a video that revealed that the first batch of the Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters have rolled out of the company’s production facility and they are en route for deliveries across the country. Now, Ola organized a special delivery event for the first 50 customers of the S1 series electric scooters in Bengaluru. The deliveries of the first batch of e-scooters were initially about to take place in October-November but it got delayed due to supply chain issues and has now finally begun on 15th December.

If we talk about the specs, the Ola S1 gets a 2.98 kWh non-removable battery while the S1 Pro gets a 3.97 kWh unit. Ola claims that they offer a riding range of 121 km and 181 km on full charge respectively. They are shipped with a portable home charger that is claimed to fully charge these e-scooters in 4.4 hours and 6.30 hours respectively. Powering them is a hyperdrive motor that has a peak power output of 8.5kW (11.3 hp) and 58 Nm of torque.

The Ola S1 and S1 Pro have a claimed top speed of 90 kmph and 115 kmph respectively. Now, finally talking about prices, the new Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters are priced at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,999, ex-showroom respectively. These prices are for all the states, including FAME II subsidy, but excluding state subsidy. Thanks to state subsidies, in Gujarat, the Ola S1 costs as low as Rs 79,999 while the new Ola S1 Pro retails at Rs 1,09,999. The state-wise prices of the new Ola S1, S1 Pro electric scooters for other regions are mentioned in the above image.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.