Ola S1, S1 Pro electric scooter deliveries to start tomorrow: Details

The deliveries of the new Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters are scheduled to begin tomorrow, i.e. on December 15, 2021. These electric scooters are priced at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,999, ex-showroom respectively.

By:December 14, 2021 12:30 PM
After four months of the official launch, Ola is gearing up to finally commence the deliveries of the Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India tomorrow. The new Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters were launched in India on 15th August this year. More than 1 lakh units of these electric scooters were pre-booked in just 24 hours even before its launch. While the deliveries of the first batch were about to take place between October-November, it will now finally begin tomorrow, i.e. on December 15, 2021.

Recently, Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO – Ola Electric, posted a video on the social networking site Twitter with the caption ‘Gaddi nikal chuki!’ The video reveals that the first batch of the Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters have rolled out of the production facility and they are en route for deliveries across the country. According to Ola, the deliveries of electric scooters were delayed due to the shortage of chipsets and electronic parts. Now, as it will finally begin tomorrow, the company will even organise a special delivery event for the first 50 customers in Bengaluru.

Watch Video | Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter Review: 

Talking about their specs, the Ola S1 gets a 2.98 kWh non-removable battery while the S1 Pro gets a 3.97 kWh unit. The company claims that they offer a riding range of 121 km and 181 km on full charge respectively. Also, they will be shipped with a portable home charger that is claimed to fully charge the scooters in 4.4 hours and 6.30 hours respectively. Powering these scooters is a hyperdrive motor that has a peak power output of 8.5kW (11.3 hp) and 58 Nm of torque. Ola S1 and S1 Pro have a claimed top speed of 90 kmph and 115 kmph respectively. 

Finally, talking about prices, the new Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters are priced at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,999, ex-showroom respectively. These prices are ex-showroom (all states), including FAME II subsidy, but excluding state subsidy. Thanks to state subsidies, in Gujarat, the Ola S1 costs the lowest at Rs 79,999 while the new Ola S1 Pro retails at Rs 1,09,999. The state-wise prices of the new Ola electric scooters for other regions are mentioned in the above image. 

