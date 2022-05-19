Ola S1, S1 Pro e-scooters purchase window to re-open on May 21

Ola Electric has announced that the next purchase window for the S1, S1 Pro e-scooters will open on May 21, 2022. The company is also expected to hike the prices of its electric scooters.

Ola Electric’s CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, recently tweeted that the next purchase window for the S1, S1 Pro e-scooters will open this weekend, i.e. on May 21, 2022. While Ola hasn’t revealed for how long the purchase window will remain open, the company did mention that the prospective buyers who have already reserved the electric scooter will get early access to order the product.

Opening the purchase window this weekend for all.



Those who have reserved will get early access. More details in email.



Test ride camps also open in 5 cities starting tomorrow and ofcourse deliveries will be in #HyperMode. #EndICEage ⚡ pic.twitter.com/bcygnALvDc — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) May 18, 2022

It is also worth mentioning that Bhavish Aggarwal revealed in March this year that the prices of the Ola electric scooters will be hiked in the next purchase window. So, one can expect the prices of the S1 and the S1 Pro to get dearer by around Rs 5,000 – Rs 7,000 apiece. The Ola S1 and the S1 Pro electric scooters are currently priced at Rs 85,099 and Rs 1.10 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi, respectively.

The variant-wise prices for the Ola electric scooters are mentioned in the above image. Talking about their specs, the Ola S1 gets a 2.98 kWh non-removable battery while the S1 Pro gets a 3.97 kWh unit. The company claims that they offer a riding range of 121 km and 181 km on full charge respectively. Also, they are shipped with a portable home charger that is claimed to fully charge the e-scooters in 4.4 hours and 6.30 hours respectively.

Powering these electric scooters is a hyperdrive motor that has a peak power output of 8.5kW (11.3 hp) and 58 Nm of torque. Ola S1 and S1 Pro have a claimed top speed of 90 kmph and 115 kmph respectively. In other news, the company has started rolling out the MoveOS 2.0 beta update to its select customers. The MoveOS 2.0 update for the Ola Electric app will bring a host of new features to these electric scooters.

