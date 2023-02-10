Ola S1, S1 Air, S1 Pro variants explained: All you need to know

Ola Electric has rejigged the variant line-up of the S1, S1 Air and S1 Pro and they’re priced from Rs 84,999, ex-showroom. Here’s all you need to know about Ola’s electric scooters.

Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler start-up Ola Electric has rejigged the variant line-up of its electric scooters. The Ola S1 and the S1 Air have been introduced with new battery pack options to cater to a wide range of buyers. Ola’s electric scooters are now priced from Rs 84,999 to Rs 1.30 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s all you need to know about them.

Ola S1, S1 Air, S1 Pro: Price in India

The prices of the Ola S1 Air now range from Rs 84,999 to Rs 1.10 lakh and it’s offered with three battery pack options. One can choose the Ola S1 in two variants with prices ranging from Rs 99,999 to Rs 1.10 lakh while the flagship Ola S1 Pro is offered in a single fully-loaded trim at Rs 1.30 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.

Ola S1, S1 Air, S1 Pro: Battery and range

Specification S1 Air S1 S1 Pro Battery pack 2, 3 & 4 kWh 2 & 3 kWh 4 kWh Range (claimed) 85, 125 & 165 km 91 & 141 km 181 km Riding modes Eco, Normal, Sports Eco, Normal, Sports Eco, Normal, Sports, Hyper

Ola S1 Air is available with 2, 3 & 4 kWh battery packs while the S1 features 2 & 3 kWh units. The S1 Pro sports a larger 4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. They are claimed to offer a range of up to 165, 141, and 181 km on a single charge respectively. The S1 Air and S1 get Eco, Normal & Sports modes while the S1 Pro features all of them along with an additional Hyper mode.

Ola S1, S1 Air, S1 Pro: Features and performance

Specification S1 Air S1 S1 Pro Electric motor 4.5 kW 8.5 kW 8.5 kW Top speed 85 kmph Up to 95 kmph 116 kmph

The Ola S1 and S1 Pro get a hyperdrive electric motor with a peak power output of 8.5 kW (11.3 bhp) while the S1 Air gets a smaller 4.5 kW (6 bhp) motor. Their top speeds are mentioned in the above table. These electric scooters get a 7.0-inch TFT touchscreen display with MoveOS 3.0 connectivity. The cruise control feature, however, has been reserved for the Ola S1 Pro only.

