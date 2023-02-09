scorecardresearch

Ola S1, S1 Air e-scooters get new variants: Priced from Rs 84,999

The Ola S1 and S1 Air electric scooters have been introduced in new variants with multiple battery pack options. Ola’s electric scooters are priced from Rs 84,999, ex-showroom.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
The Ola S1 series electric scooters are offered in a total of 11 colour shades

Ola Electric, one of India’s largest electric two-wheeler manufacturers, has expanded its scooter line-up with the launch of new variants. The Ola S1 and S1 Air have been introduced in new variants with battery pack options ranging from 2 kWh to 4 kWh units. The variant-wise prices and key specifications of the Ola S1 Air, S1 and S1 Pro are mentioned in the image below. 

ola s1 pro

Ola S1 Air, S1, S1 Pro: Battery and range 

SpecificationS1 AirS1S1 Pro
Battery pack2, 3 & 4 kWh 2 & 3 kWh4 kWh
Range (claimed)85 – 165 km91 – 141 km181 km
Riding modesEco, Normal, SportsEco, Normal, SportsEco, Normal, Sports, Hyper

The Ola S1 Air now gets 2, 3 & 4 kWh battery packs while the S1 features 2 & 3 kWh units. Ola S1 Pro sports a larger 4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. They are claimed to offer a range of up to 165, 141, and 181 km per charge respectively. Ola S1 Air and S1 get Eco, Normal and Sports modes while the S1 Pro features all of them and an additional Hyper mode as well.

Also Read
ola s1 pro features

Ola S1 Air, S1, S1 Pro: Performance and features

Ola S1 and S1 Pro get a hyperdrive electric motor with a peak power output of 8.5 kW (11.3 bhp) while the S1 Air gets a smaller 4.5 kW (6 bhp) motor. The Ola S1 Air, S1 and S1 Pro have a claimed top speed of up to 85, 95 and 116 kmph respectively. They get a 7.0-inch TFT touchscreen display with MoveOS 3.0 connectivity. 

ola s1 air

Here’s what the company said:

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Ola, said, “The uptick in EVs has been quick once world-class alternatives to ICE vehicles were made available for the Indian customers. With the dominance of Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro in the premium scooter segment, India is already one of the biggest EV markets in the world.”

He added, “The expansion of the successful S1 portfolio and the S1 Air in 3 new variants, and across multiple price points will encourage more customers to permanently switch to EVs. If 2022 was the beginning of the end for the ICE Age, 2023 will alter the course of the 2W industry in India.”

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 16:25 IST