Ola S1 Rival: Entry-level Ather 450S launched at Rs 1.30 lakh

The new Ather 450S is powered by a 3kW battery and offers a range of 115km.

With new slashed FAME II subsidies coming into play from June 1, Ather has launched its entry-level 450S starting from Rs 1.30 lakh, without the inclusion of state subsidy. The bookings for the 450S will start in July.

Entry-level Ather 450S: What is it?

Ather is tight-lipped about the new 450S and hasn’t shared too many details about the new trim. Based on the information revealed by the company, the 450S is powered by a smaller 3kW battery pack as compared to the 450X, which gets a 3.7 kWh lithium-ion battery. Therefore, the 450S offers a range of 115 km on a single charge. In real-world conditions, it will be lesser as the company has revealed that the 450X’s certified range is 146km but the true range is 105km.

Even though the 450S range is down by 20 per cent when compared to the 450X, it has the same top speed of 90 kmph. Ather hasn’t revealed 0-40kmph figures yet. As expected the 450S will offer limited features as compared to the 450X variants.

Entry-level Ather 450S: Price range

With the revision of Fame II subsidy to Rs 10,000 per kWh with a maximum cap of 15 per cent of the ex-factory price, the 450S is the most affordable Ather at Rs 1.30 lakh. Now the Ather 450X and 450X Pro Pack are available at Rs 1.28 lakh and Rs 1.49 lakh respectively including both the Fame II and state subsidies.

Market 450X 450X with Pro Pack Pune 145,078 165,593 Mumbai 148,672 169,187 Bangalore 144,921 165,435 Delhi 128,365 148,880 Hyderabad 146,560 167,075 Chennai 146,665 167,180 Ahmedabad 126,770 147,285 Kochi 146,980 167,495

