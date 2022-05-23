Ola S1 Pro price hiked by Rs 10,000: Check new vs old price list here

The prices of the Ola S1 Pro electric scooter have been hiked by Rs 10,000 but the prices of the Ola S1 remain unchanged. Check out the new vs old price list of the Ola S1 Pro e-scooter here.

Ola Electric has hiked the price of its flagship e-scooter, S1 Pro, by Rs 10,000. The new Ola S1 and the S1 Pro electric scooters were launched in India in August last year at Rs 85,099 and Rs 1.10 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi respectively. Now, while the prices of the S1 Pro have been increased by Rs 10,000, the prices of the standard S1 remain unchanged.

Ola S1 Pro: New vs Old Price List (ex-showroom Delhi)

Variant Name New Price Old Price Difference Ola S1 Pro Rs 1.20 lakh Rs 1.10 lakh Rs 10,000 Ola S1 Rs 85,099 Rs 85,099 No hike

The Ola S1 Pro electric scooter now costs Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi, after FAME-II and the state government’s subsidies) while in the other states, it will retail at Rs 1.40 lakh, up from the earlier price of Rs 1.30 lakh, ex-showroom. It is worth mentioning that the prices of the Ola S1 have not been hiked and it will continue to retail at Rs 85,099 and Rs 99,999, ex-showroom Delhi and other states respectively.

Talking about their specs, the Ola S1 gets a 2.98 kWh non-removable battery while the S1 Pro gets a 3.97 kWh unit. The company claims that they offer a riding range of 121 km and 181 km on full charge respectively. Also, they are shipped with a portable home charger that is claimed to fully charge these electric scooters in 4.4 hours and 6.30 hours respectively.

Powering the Ola electric scooters is a hyperdrive motor that has a peak power output of 8.5kW (11.3 hp) and 58 Nm of torque. Ola S1 and S1 Pro have a claimed top speed of 90 kmph and 115 kmph respectively. The company recently re-opened the purchase window for its flagship e-scooter, Ola S1 Pro. However, the base-spec Ola S1 wasn’t on sale this time around.

