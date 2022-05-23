Ola S1 Pro price hiked by Rs 10,000: Check new vs old price list here

Ola Electric has hiked the price of its flagship e-scooter, S1 Pro, by Rs 10,000. The new Ola S1 and the S1 Pro electric scooters were launched in India in August last year at Rs 85,099 and Rs 1.10 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi respectively. Now, while the prices of the S1 Pro have been increased by Rs 10,000, the prices of the standard S1 remain unchanged.
Ola S1 Pro: New vs Old Price List (ex-showroom Delhi)
|Variant Name
|New Price
|Old Price
|Difference
|Ola S1 Pro
|Rs 1.20 lakh
|Rs 1.10 lakh
|Rs 10,000
|Ola S1
|Rs 85,099
|Rs 85,099
|No hike
The Ola S1 Pro electric scooter now costs Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi, after FAME-II and the state government’s subsidies) while in the other states, it will retail at Rs 1.40 lakh, up from the earlier price of Rs 1.30 lakh, ex-showroom. It is worth mentioning that the prices of the Ola S1 have not been hiked and it will continue to retail at Rs 85,099 and Rs 99,999, ex-showroom Delhi and other states respectively.
Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook
Talking about their specs, the Ola S1 gets a 2.98 kWh non-removable battery while the S1 Pro gets a 3.97 kWh unit. The company claims that they offer a riding range of 121 km and 181 km on full charge respectively. Also, they are shipped with a portable home charger that is claimed to fully charge these electric scooters in 4.4 hours and 6.30 hours respectively.
Powering the Ola electric scooters is a hyperdrive motor that has a peak power output of 8.5kW (11.3 hp) and 58 Nm of torque. Ola S1 and S1 Pro have a claimed top speed of 90 kmph and 115 kmph respectively. The company recently re-opened the purchase window for its flagship e-scooter, Ola S1 Pro. However, the base-spec Ola S1 wasn’t on sale this time around.
Also Read: 2022 Keeway K-Light 250V Cruiser: Top 5 things you need to know
Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.