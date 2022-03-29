Ola S1 Pro electric scooter catches fire: Here’s what Ola has to say

A brand new Ola S1 Pro electric scooter recently caught fire in Pune (Maharashtra). Here’s what Ola Electric has to say on this bizarre incident and further investigations on the matter.

A brand new Ola S1 Pro electric scooter recently caught fire in Pune (Maharashtra). The video of this scary incident went viral on the internet. While the exact reason for this bizarre incident is not known yet, it is worth mentioning that this is not the first time an electric scooter has gone up in flames in India. In recent times, four such instances have been reported, which included the electric scooters from Pure EV, Okinawa, and Ola.

Ola Electric, the maker of the S1 Pro electric scooter, has now released an official statement on the same. Here’s what it says, “We are aware of an incident in Pune that happened with one of our scooters and are investigating to understand the root cause and will share more updates in the next few days. We’re in constant touch with the customer who is absolutely safe.”

Safety is top priority. We’re investigating this and will fix it. https://t.co/HsTFh4cbhw — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) March 26, 2022

The EV maker further added, “Vehicle safety is of paramount importance at Ola and we are committed to the highest quality standards in our products. We take this incident seriously and will take appropriate action and share more in the coming days.” Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Electric’s CEO also tweeted on the incident. He said, “Safety is top priority. We’re investigating this and will fix it.”

Ola Electric launched the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in August last year. While the S1 gets a 2.98 kWh non-removable battery, the S1 Pro gets a 3.97 kWh unit. The company claims that they offer a riding range of 121 km and 181 km on full charge respectively. Talking about prices, the new Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters are priced at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,999, ex-showroom pan-India respectively (exclusive of state subsidies).

