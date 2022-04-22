Ola S1 Pro accident: A faulty scooter or a rider’s error?

Ola Electric has finally released its internal investigation report on the recent incident of an Ola S1 Pro crashing in Guwahati, Assam. Here’s what it reveals.

The Ola S1 Pro needs no introduction whatsoever. The electric scooter is managing to find its name in the headlines everywhere. Initially, for the smashing start as the scooter managed to grab 1 lakh bookings in just 24 hours. However, in the recent past, the Ola S1 electric scooter is catching a lot of limelight for an accident that took place in Guwahati, Assam, on March 26, 2022.

Post-accident, the rider was hospitalised. His left hand fractured, while the right hand had16 stitches. According to the rider, the scooter went airborne off a speed breaker, despite the application of brakes.

Now, Ola Electric has released its internal investigation report on this incident. The company has gathered a lot of data from the various sensors of the scooter to understand what actually went wrong. After all, the new-age electric vehicles are a modern piece of technology.

Ola claims that the scooter was being used in the Hyper mode and quite rashly. The user went up to speeds of 115 kmph in a course of 7 km. In the second run, the rider was again doing speeds of around 115 kmph in a distance of only 4 kilometres. The accident happened during the third section of his ride, wherein a top speed of 95 kmph was recorded.

According to Ola’s internet investigation report, the scooter was being ridden rashly. Abrupt acceleration and deceleration curves are also recorded for the very ride. The last activity of the scooter shows that intense braking is recorded, as the application of front brakes, rear brakes, and regenerative braking is observed.

Resultantly, the scooter slowed down from 80 kmph to a standstill in just 3 seconds. While Ola’s claim of rash riding seems fair, the report nowhere shares that the scooter went airborne, which is a claim made by the user. Of course, the nature of the accident makes us believe that the scooter attained illegal speeds, but it would be unfair to overlook the software glitches cropping up in Ola’s electric scooters.

