Ola S1 electric scooter discontinued: S1 Air’s introductory price offer extended

Ola S1 electric scooter has been officially discontinued and is no longer on sale in India. The company has, however, extended the introductory price offer for the entry-level Ola S1 Air.

Ola Electric has rejigged the variant line-up of its S1 series electric scooters. The company has discontinued the mid-spec Ola S1 and its portfolio will now include the entry-level S1 & top-spec S1 Pro e-scooters only. It’s also worth mentioning that Ola Electric has extended the introductory price benefits for the S1 Air till August 15, 2023.

Ola S1 e-scooter discontinued: Here’s why

The Ola S1 electric scooter has been delisted from the company’s website and is no longer on sale in India. While the EV maker hasn’t revealed the exact reason for this move, we believe it has been done to simplify the S1 line-up of e-scooters and avoid internal competition among the products.

Prior to its discontinuation, the Ola S1 used to get a 3 kWh battery pack and was claimed to offer a riding range of 141 km on a single charge. It had an 8.5 kW electric motor with Ola claiming its top speed to be 95 kmph. This electric scooter also got three riding modes: Eco, Normal & Sport along with a host of features.

Ola S1 Air introductory price offer extended: Details

Ola Electric recently opened the purchase window for its entry-level S1 Air at an introductory price of Rs 1.10 lakh, ex-showroom. While this special price offer was initially available till July 31, the offer has now been extended till August 15, 2023. The Ola S1 Air electric scooter gets a 3 kWh battery pack and is claimed to offer a range of 125 km on a single charge.

