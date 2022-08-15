Ola S1 e-scooter with 131km range launched at Rs 99,999 in India

Ola has launched the S1 electric scooter, a new Khaki edition of the Ola S1 Pro, and has shared details about its electric car launch, which Ola claims to be the quickest in India.

Electric scooter manufacturer, Ola, has launched the new S1 EV in India at Rs 99,999 ex-showroom. The new Ola S1 electric scooter shares the same underpinnings as the S1 Pro and can be reserved for Rs 499, between August 15 and 31.

The purchase window for the new Ola S1 will begin on September 1, and deliveries for the electric scooter will start on September 7.

The new Ola S1 is powered by a 2.98kWh battery pack, which has a top speed of 90 kmph. With the new Ola S1, the EV maker claims a range of 131 km on a full charge. The new S1 gets MoveOS features like Music Playback, Navigation, Companion App, and Reverse Mode.

The new Ola S1 electric scooter also shares its design with the S1 Pro to look identical. The EV portrays a minimalistic, yet the futuristic design and will be available in four colour choices: Jet Black, Liquid Silver, Porcelain White, and Neo Mint.

Along with the launch of the Ola S1, the EV maker also launched a new ‘Khaki’ colour scheme for the S1 Pro electric scooter, which will be limited to 1947 units, marking the year India won its freedom. The Ola S1 Pro Khaki edition is priced at Rs 1.49 lakh ex-showroom.

Bhavish Aggarwal, the CEO of Ola, earlier hinted about the new Khaki Ola S1 Pro in a tweet that read “On 15th August, we’ll be revealing the greenest EV we’ve made! Any guesses?”

Apart from the scooters, Ola also revealed plans for its electric car, which according to the company, will be the quickest EV to do 0-100 kmph (4 seconds) and will have a range of 500 km. The car will make its debut in 2024.