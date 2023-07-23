Ola Electric initially launched the S1 Air electric scooter in three variants, but cut back to a single variant.

Ola Electric introduced the S1 Air electric scooter in October last year. Priced at an introductory Rs 1,09,999, it is the new entry-level model to the S1 lineup from Ola. After a long wait since its unveiling, the S1 Air will go on sale from 28 July, 2023 onwards. The above mentioned prices will stay in effect till July 30.

From July 31 onwards, the base-variant of the Ola electric scooter will be offered at a price tag Rs of 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas deliveries of the S1 Air are slated to kick start by early August. This development was confirmed by Bhavish Aggarwal through his Twitter handle.

Ola S1 Air specs & features

The S1 Air will hit the roads at a time when prices for Ola’s existing electric scooters have recently shot up thanks to the reduction in subsidies under the FAME-2 scheme. Powering the S1 Air is an electric motor drawing energy from a smaller 3kWh battery pack which is good enough to offer a range of 125 km on a single charge.

For the S1 Air, Ola is using a hub-mounted motor, referred to as the Ola Hyperdrive Motor, which churns out a peak output of 6 bhp. It gets three ride modes– Eco, Normal, Sports. As for performance, the electric scooter claims a top speed of 90 kmph in Sports mode.

It also gets slightly different underpinnings than its more premium siblings. The Si Air is based on the same tubular frame but is suspended on conventional twin forks up front and twin rear shock absorbers. Braking duties are carried out by drum brakes at both ends which are accompanied by CBS.

In terms of features, Ola S1 Air gets all-LED illumination, a 7-inch digital instrument console, side stand alert, reverse mode, OTA updates, smartphone connectivity, GPS navigation, and remote boot unlock. Speaking of boot, the S1 Air gets a slightly smaller 34-litre boot space as compared to the 36-litre boot offered in S1 and S1 Pro.