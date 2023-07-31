Ola S1 Air: Five things to know

Available at an introductory price of Rs 1.1 lakh, here’s all you need to know about the most affordable Ola electric scooter, the S1 Air.

Ola Electric recently opened the purchase window of its most affordable electric scooter, S1 Air, at an introductory price of Rs 1.1 lakh, ex-showroom. There’s further good news for interested buyers as Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal later announced that this limited offer is extended till August 15th at 12 PM. The deliveries of the S1 Air will commence in August.

Ola’s S1 series includes the S1 Air, S1 and S1 Pro e-scooters

Ola S1 Air: Engine Specs

Initially, Ola Electric offered the S1 Air in three battery variants — 2kWh, 3kWh and 4kWh, but as the company received maximum bookings for the mid-trim, it decided to pull the plug on the other two options. The 3kWh battery has a power output of 3.6bhp and a peak output of 6bhp. The Ola S1 Air does 0-40 kmph in 3.3 seconds and 0-60 kmph in 5.7 seconds. According to Ola Electric, the new electric scooter’s top speed is 90 kmph. The S1 Air offers three different ride modes — Eco, Normal and Sports. There’s also a Reverse mode.

Ola S1 Air: Range and Charging

Powered by a 3 kWh battery pack, the Ola S1 Air takes 5 hours via home charging. Based on the numbers shared by Ola Electric, the S1 Air offers a certified range of 125 km, which is on Eco mode. On Normal mode, the S1 Air returns a range of 100 km.

The top variant, the Ola S1 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a bigger 4 kWh battery and a nominal and peak power of 7.3bhp and 11.4bhp respectively. According to Ola, the S1 Pro’s certified range is 181 km while the true range in Eco mode is 170 km and 135 km in Normal mode. The S1 Pro takes 6 hours and 30 minutes to be fully charged its battery.

Ola S1 Air: Features

The S1 Air comes packed with a slew of features like a 7-inch all-digital instrument display with a resolution of 800×480 and an inbuilt navigation system, cruise control, 10W speakers for party mode and both Bluetooth and GPS connectivity. It also offers over-the-air (OTA) updates. The S1 Air misses out on the hill hold assist feature which is available in the S1 Pro. Both the S1 electric scooters are equipped with a Digital Key function that provides a keyless experience by automatically locking and unlocking the vehicle.

Ola S1 Air: Hardware and Colours

Like any modern electric scooter, the Ola S1 Air is equipped with a lot of modern hardware like all LED lighting, including both headlight and tail lamps, a spacious 34 litres under seat storage, twin telescopic front forks along with rear dual shock.

The S1 Air is available in six colours — Stellar Blue, Porcelain White, Neon, Coral Glam, Liquid Silver and Midnight Black.

Ola S1 Air: Price and Competition

With the FAME 2 subsidy, Ola Electric S1 Air is available at Rs 1.1 lakh, introductory price. With Ola Electric pulling the plug on S1, it offers two variants, the S1 Air and S1 Pro. The S1 Air will take on the likes of the entry-level TVS iQube and Ather, Okinawa and Hero Electric.

