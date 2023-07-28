scorecardresearch

Ola S1 Air e-scooter purchase window opens today: Priced at Rs 1.10 lakh

The purchase window for the Ola S1 Air is now open for pre-booked customers at a special introductory price of Rs 1.10 lakh, ex-showroom. It is claimed to offer a riding range of 125 km per charge.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
The S1 Air is Ola's most affordable electric scooter in India

Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler start-up Ola Electric has opened the purchase window for the S1 Air. The pre-booked customers and Ola community members can purchase the S1 Air at a special price of Rs 1.10 lakh, ex-showroom, till July 30, 2023. From July 31, all other general buyers will be able to buy the Ola S1 Air but at a revised price of Rs 1.20 lakh, ex-showroom. 

Ola S1 Air: Battery and range

Ola Electric rejigged the variant line-up of its S1 series e-scooters in February this year and the S1 Air was about to be offered with three different battery pack options. But now, it’s available with a single 3 kWh battery pack and is claimed to offer a range of 125 km on a single charge. 

Ola S1 electric scooter
Ola’s S1 series includes the S1 Air, S1 and S1 Pro e-scooters

Ola S1 Air: Features and performance

The Ola S1 Air gets a 4.5 kW (6 bhp) electric motor and has a top speed of 85 kmph. It comes with three riding modes as well, namely Eco, Normal and Sports. In terms of features, the Ola S1 Air gets a 7.0-inch TFT touchscreen display with MoveOS 3.0 connectivity. 

Ola S1, S1 Air, S1 Pro

Ola S1 Air: Price and rivals 

The new Ola S1 Air is priced at Rs 1.10 lakh for a limited time period post which it will retail at Rs 1.20 lakh, ex-showroom. This electric scooter will take on the likes of the Hero Vida V1, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube, Ather 450X, etc.

First published on: 28-07-2023 at 10:18 IST
