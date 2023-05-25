Ola S1 Air e-scooter deliveries to start from July 2023: CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Bengaluru-based Ola Electric introduced the updated variants of its S1 series e-scooters in February this year. Ola’s S1 series includes the S1 Air, S1 and S1 Pro. In a recent tweet, Ola Electric’s CEO Bhavish Aggarwal confirmed that the deliveries of the company’s most affordable offering, the Ola S1 Air, will begin from July this year.
Ola S1 Air: Battery and range
|Specification
|S1 Air
|Battery pack
|2, 3 & 4 kWh
|Range (claimed)
|85, 125 & 165 km
|Riding modes
|Eco, Normal & Sports
The Ola S1 Air is now available with 2, 3 & 4 kWh battery packs and they are claimed to offer a riding range of 85, 125 and 165 km on a single charge respectively. Also, this electric scooter gets three riding modes: Eco, Normal and Sports.
Ola S1 Air: Performance and charging time
Ola’s S1 Air gets a 4.5 kW electric motor and has a top speed of 85 kmph. The company claims that the S1 Air can be fully charged in 4.5 hours to 6.5 hours using a regular charger, depending on the variant. In terms of features, it gets a 7.0-inch TFT touchscreen display with MoveOS 3.0 connectivity.
Ola S1 Air: Price and competition
The Ola S1 Air is priced from Rs 84,999 to Rs 1.10 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are already open and the deliveries will commence in July this year. The Ola S1 Air will rival the Ather 450X and a host of electric scooters from Okinawa, Hero Electric & other EV players.
