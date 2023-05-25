Ola S1 Air e-scooter deliveries to start from July 2023: CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

The deliveries of the Ola S1 Air will commence from July 2023. Ola’s most affordable electric scooter is priced from Rs 84,999, ex-showroom, and is claimed to offer a range of up to 110 km per charge.

Bengaluru-based Ola Electric introduced the updated variants of its S1 series e-scooters in February this year. Ola’s S1 series includes the S1 Air, S1 and S1 Pro. In a recent tweet, Ola Electric’s CEO Bhavish Aggarwal confirmed that the deliveries of the company’s most affordable offering, the Ola S1 Air, will begin from July this year.

Test drove the first S1 Air vehicles!! Loving them 🙂



Coming to you in July 😎💪🏼🛵 pic.twitter.com/wWnIAFYs62 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) May 23, 2023

Ola S1 Air: Battery and range

Specification S1 Air Battery pack 2, 3 & 4 kWh Range (claimed) 85, 125 & 165 km Riding modes Eco, Normal & Sports

The Ola S1 Air is now available with 2, 3 & 4 kWh battery packs and they are claimed to offer a riding range of 85, 125 and 165 km on a single charge respectively. Also, this electric scooter gets three riding modes: Eco, Normal and Sports.

Also Read: Upcoming SUVs under Rs 10 lakh in India: Hyundai Exter to Maruti Jimny

Ola S1 Air: Performance and charging time

Ola’s S1 Air gets a 4.5 kW electric motor and has a top speed of 85 kmph. The company claims that the S1 Air can be fully charged in 4.5 hours to 6.5 hours using a regular charger, depending on the variant. In terms of features, it gets a 7.0-inch TFT touchscreen display with MoveOS 3.0 connectivity.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Ola S1 Air: All you need to know

Ola S1 Air: Price and competition

The Ola S1 Air is priced from Rs 84,999 to Rs 1.10 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are already open and the deliveries will commence in July this year. The Ola S1 Air will rival the Ather 450X and a host of electric scooters from Okinawa, Hero Electric & other EV players.

Also Read: Top 5 most affordable automatic cars in India: Alto K10 to Tata Tiago

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.