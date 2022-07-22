Ola Move OS 3.0 update for S1 Pro coming in October [Video]

Ola Electric plans to roll out the Move OS 3.0 update for its S1 Pro electric scooters by Diwali this year. It will offer a bunch of hi-tech features, including hill hold control, hyper charging, proximity unlock, and more.

Bengaluru-based Ola Electric recently rolled out the first major OTA (over the air) update for its S1 Pro electric scooters. Now, within a month of Move OS 2.0’s roll-out, the company’s CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, took to Twitter to announce details about Move OS 3.0. Ola Electric plans to launch the new Move OS 3.0 software update for its S1 Pro electric scooters by Diwali 2022.

MoveOS 3 launch for everyone on Diwali this year. If MoveOS 2 was exciting, wait till you experience MoveOS 3????



Hill hold, proximity unlock, moods, regen v2, hypercharging, calling, key sharing, many new features!



Proud of Ola Engineering for executing worldclass tech at speed! — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 16, 2022

Aggarwal’s tweet reveals that with the Move OS 3.0 update, the Ola S1 Pro will get a bunch of hi-tech features, including hill hold control, proximity unlocks, moods (sounds produced by an EV just like an ICE vehicle), regenerative braking V2, hyper charging, calling functionality, key sharing, many new more. One can expect these features in the S1 Pro by October this year.

Testing out the Moods feature in MoveOS 3.



This one is for those who still have an ICE hangover! I’ll not take names ???? pic.twitter.com/Z70eZpOcN8 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 17, 2022

Moreover, Ola Electric’s CEO also posted a teaser video of the moods feature in the Move OS 3.0 which highlights the artificial exhaust note of the S1 Pro produced via the in-built speakers. It might turn out to be a useful safety feature. Last month, with the roll-out of the Move OS 2.0, the Ola S1 Pro got features like an Eco mode, Bluetooth-enabled Music System, cruise control, etc.

Watch Video | Ola Electric Move OS 2.0 Update Explained:

The Ola S1 Pro gets a 3.97 kWh battery and the company claims a riding range of 181 km per charge for this electric scooter. It is powered by a hyperdrive motor that has a peak power output of 8.5kW (11.3 bhp) and 58 Nm of torque. The Ola S1 Pro is priced at Rs 1.20 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi, while in the other states, it retails at Rs 1.40 lakh, ex-showroom.

