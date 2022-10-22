Ola launches S1 Air at Rs 84,999, announces MoveOS 3 and export plans

Some of the interesting features that Ola users will now get in the Move OS 3 include – improved acceleration, a vacation mode that allows for upto 200 days of claimed battery conservation, a new UI – Vintage and Bolt Mood, Hill hold, auto-reply for calls, smart lights and multiple profiles for easy scooter sharing among others.

There is no stopping for Ola Electric. Within a year of launch of the S1 and S1 Pro, it has now introduced the S1 Air at an introductory price of Rs 74,999 till October 24 and at Rs 84,999 after that. It has also revealed the latest update about the Move OS 3.

In terms of product specification, the S1 Air weighing 99kg is 25kg lighter than the S1 Pro and gets a 4.5kW hub motor, a 2.5kWh battery pack allowing acceleration from zero to 40kmph in 4.3 seconds, as per the company. The S1 Air has a top speed of 85kmph and has a claimed IDC range of 100km in Eco mode. It also retains the 34-litre boot space.

The electric scooter will be available in 5 two-tone body colour options – Neo Mint, Jet Black, Coral Glam, Porcelain White and Liquid Silver. The company says the purchase window opens in February 2023. The Ola S1 Air will come pre-installed with Move OS 3.

Some of the interesting features that Ola users will now get in the Move OS 3 include – improved acceleration, a vacation mode that allows for upto 200 days of claimed battery conservation, a new UI – Vintage and Bolt Mood, Hill hold, auto-reply for calls, smart lights and multiple profiles for easy scooter sharing among others.

‘The highlights of the update include hypercharging (fast charging) which allows the Ola S1 to be charged 50km in 15-minutes, which effectively means 3km per minute. New UI option – Vintage Mode and Bolt Mood, party mode that allows the Ola electric scooter to play music with the lights syncing to the tune of the beats. It will also introduce new mood-based customisation, widgets and sound. Ola S1 users will also get to access details about the vehicle usage and performance in the app.

Ola says at present it has installed 50 hyperchargers across India and it will further expand the coverage.

Furthermore, the company also launched the first of many accessories for the Ola Scooter – a buddy step for pillion riders and a main stand. The accessories can be purchased from January. Over the course of next 12 months Ola says it will keep introducing new accessories and also has showcased a modular storage organiser for the boot space.

The Move OS 3 Beta version will be available for S1 and S1 Pro users from October 25, and a targeted complete roll out by December.

In addition, the company said that it will further scale up its 50 experience centres across India to 200 by March 2023. Ola also announced its foray into international markets, starting with Nepal by December and Latin America & Europe next year.