Ola Electric to unveil a new electric scooter on August 15 [Video]

Ola Electric is expected to unveil a new electric scooter in India this Independence Day. The company’s CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, recently also released a teaser video of the same.

Ola Electric wowed everyone on India’s 74th Independence day last year by launching the S1 and the S1 Pro electric scooters. However, post that, the company’s journey has not been very smooth with delays in deliveries and a fire incident, among others. But, the EV maker wants to leave no stone unturned and it’s expected to unveil a new electric scooter on India’s 75th Independence day as well.

On 15th August, we’ll be revealing the greenest EV we’ve made! Any guesses? ???????? ???? pic.twitter.com/aMFxToOSTo — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) August 7, 2022

The company’s CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, has recently released a teaser video of an Ola electric scooter on his social media platforms. The silhouette of the electric scooter in the teaser is completely identical to the Ola S1 Pro and thus it might be an updated version of the same or maybe a new colour scheme to commemorate the country’s 75th Independence day.

While there are no exact details about the upcoming product, it might be an affordable version of the Ola S1 Pro as well to cater to buyers in the mass-market segment. Since the lower-spec Ola S1 never came to life, the new entry-level model, if at all it comes, could lure more buyers. As of now, the Ola S1 Pro is on sale in India at Rs 1.20 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

However, in the other states, the S1 Pro retails at Rs 1.40 lakh, ex-showroom. Talking about its specs, the Ola S1 Pro gets a 3.97 kWh non-removable battery pack and is claimed to offer a range of 181 km on full charge. It gets a hyperdrive motor that has a peak power output of 8.5kW (11.3 hp) and 58 Nm of torque. The Ola S1 Pro’s claimed top speed is 115 kmph.

