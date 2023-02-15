Ola Electric to open 500 experience centres by March 2023

Ola Electric aims to set up 500 experience centres in India by March 2023. The company currently sells the Ola S1, S1 Air and S1 Pro electric scooters.

Ola Electric has today announced that the company will set up 500 experience centres in India by March 2023. This Bengaluru-based start-up entered the e-mobility segment with the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in August 2021 and now sells the S1 Air as well. While the company initially bet big on its digital-only sales model, Ola has now opened physical touchpoints as well to boost its sales.

Opening up experience centres across the country. 20 already, more than 200 by March!



Customers loving the convenience of online purchases and test rides – thousands a day and growing.



Experience centres will enable even more people to experience our products! pic.twitter.com/euN08mZGRu — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) September 18, 2022

Ola Electric experience centres: Details

Ola Electric initially aimed to have 200 experience centres in India by March 2023. However, the company claims to have 200 outlets already operational across the country and is now targeting to achieve the 500 mark within this financial year. While Ola refused to share the city-wise data for its experience centres, it aims to expand its network spanning the length and breadth of the country.

Ola’s experience centres allow EV enthusiasts to avail of test rides of the S1 and S1 Pro, seek assistance in online purchasing from the Ola Electric app and get details on financing options. These outlets also double up as one-stop destinations for all the post-sales care and maintenance of Ola electric scooters.

Ola S1, S1 Air, S1 Pro: Price and specs

The prices of the Ola S1 Air range from Rs 84,999 to Rs 1.10 lakh, the S1 is from Rs 99,999 to Rs 1.10 lakh and the flagship S1 Pro retails at Rs 1.30 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. They are claimed to offer a range of up to 165, 141, and 181 km on a single charge respectively.

Here’s what the company said:

Anshul Khandelwal, CMO, Ola Electric, said, “Since their inception, Ola Experience Centres have turned out to be a great move for us at Ola Electric. The introduction of these physical touchpoints across the country has brought us much closer to our consumers than ever before. The rapid proliferation of these centres in tier III and IV cities will help us realize the true potential of India’s ever-growing EV market.”

