Ola Electric S1 buyers upgraded to S1 Pro for free, but there’s a twist!

Ola Electric is upgrading all the S1 buyers to S1 Pro electric scooters for free. However, there’s a twist in the announcement. Read along to know more details about it.

Ola ventured into the electric two-wheeler space of the country with the launch of its new S1 and S1 Pro. The new Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters were launched on 15th August 2021 at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,999, ex-showroom respectively. After a lot of delays, Ola has recently commenced the deliveries of its electric scooters and now there’s an update for the buyers. Ola Electric is upgrading all the S1 buyers to S1 Pro for free. However, there’s a twist!

According to the company, the Ola S1 buyers will be provided with the same hardware as the Ola S1 Pro for the same price and they need not pay any additional amount. However, the twist in the announcement is that in order to unlock the full potential of the S1 Pro electric scooter, its software-related features, namely the higher range, top speed, charging rate, cruise control, etc., the buyers will have to shell out an additional sum of Rs 30,000.

This eventually means that the buyers will be paying the same amount as the launch price of the Ola S1 Pro electric scooter. The software update to unlock the full potential of the electric scooter can be done at any point in time. If we talk about the specs, the Ola S1 gets a 2.98 kWh non-removable battery while the S1 Pro gets a 3.97 kWh unit. Ola claims that they offer a riding range of 121 kms and 181 kms on full charge respectively.

These electric scooters are shipped with a portable home charger that is claimed to fully charge them in 4.4 hours and 6.30 hours respectively. Powering these e-scooters is a hyperdrive motor that has a peak power output of 8.5kW (11.3 hp) and 58 Nm of torque. The Ola S1 and S1 Pro have a claimed top speed of 90 kmph and 115 kmph respectively. The state-wise ex-showroom launch prices of the new Ola S1, S1 Pro electric scooters are mentioned in the above image.

