Ola electric rolls out discount offers for Holi: Up to Rs 4,000 off on S1, S1 Pro

Ola electric has rolled out special discount offers on the occasion of Holi. One can get up to Rs 4,000 off on the Ola S1 and the S1 Pro electric scooters.

Ola Electric, a Bengaluru-based EV start-up, has rolled out special discount offers on its S1 series electric scooters on the occasion of Holi. One can get up to Rs 4,000 off on the Ola S1 and the S1 Pro. The company is also offering other benefits on subscriptions and extended warranty packages. These limited-period discount offers will be valid till March 12, 2023.

Ola S1, S1 Pro: Discount offers

The customers can get a discount of Rs 2,000 on the Ola S1 and Rs 4,000 on the S1 Pro. As per Ola, these are over and above the maximum discount of Rs 45,000 that one can avail in exchange for their pre-owned petrol two-wheelers. The company is also offering its community members 50 percent off on Ola Care+ subscriptions and extended warranties across all experience centers. All these offers will be valid till March 12, 2023.

Also Read: 2023 Yamaha FZ-X First Ride Review: What’s New?

Ola electric scooter: Specs and price

Ola Electric’s product portfolio currently includes the S1 Air, S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters. They are claimed to offer a riding range of up to 165, 141, and 181 km per charge respectively. In terms of pricing, the Ola S1 Air, S1 and S1 Pro are priced from Rs 84,999, Rs 99,999 and Rs 1.30 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Ola S1 Pro Review:

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the announcement, Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola, said, “The spirit of Holi truly reflects in our colorful range of scooters. Our Holi offers will add more colour and cheer to the festivities with a best-in-class mix of technology, performance and service; and exciting offers.”

Also Read: Top 5 most affordable electric cars in India: Tiago EV to XUV400

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.