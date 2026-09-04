Ola Electric opens first partner stores across seven states

Dealer-led model launched five years after first scooter went on sale; existing company-owned stores to transition into product experience centres.

Ola Electric has opened its first cohort of dealer-operated stores across seven states, marking a shift to a partner-led retail model and strengthening its presence in regional markets. The company is targeting a 500-plus dealership footprint over the next couple of quarters.

The stores have gone live in Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Bihar, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, serving local demand for Ola scooters and motorcycles.

Strategic Shift

The launch comes within a month of Ola Electric opening its sales and service network to dealer partners for the first time. On August 6, the company announced the move, five years after launching its first scooter through a fully company-owned model.

The transition is aimed at improving local market penetration, accessibility and customer response across geographies. Existing company-owned stores will transition into brand product experience centres as the dealer-led network expands.

Manoj Murali, Chief Business Officer, Ola Electric, said the company had built its early growth through company-owned stores to establish the brand, create EV awareness and build a customer base of over 10 lakh electric two-wheeler riders.

“That foundation is now set. The establishment of a dealer-led network is a strategic move that takes our product ecosystem deeper across every corner of India,” Murali said. He added that with the S1Z range starting at ₹79,999, the partner network would play a central role in taking EVs mainstream for Indian households.

First Phase Store Locations

The first cohort of stores includes outlets in major cities and towns across the seven states. The company said the opening of these stores reflects strong dealer interest in its product portfolio. FE has exclusively procured list of dealers that have commenced operations as of today.

The dealerships are:

Latur, Maharashtra — Ganesh Motors Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh — Bechelal Autosales Jaipur, Rajasthan — Autocity Motors Hanumakonda, Telangana — Virat Motors Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh — The EV Store Aligarh, Tamil Nadu — Jattari Auto Wheels Pudokkottai, Tamil Nadu — Durai Agencies Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh — Arihant Automobiles Gadarwara, Madhya Pradesh — Kailash Motors

Ola Electric said dealers interested in joining the network can apply through its partner portal. The company expects the dealer-led model to deepen its reach beyond existing markets while allowing its company-owned stores to focus on product experience.