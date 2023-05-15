Ola Electric opens 500th experience centre in India

Ola Electric has inaugurated its 500th experience centre in India in the Srinagar district of Jammu & Kashmir. The company aims to have 1,000 retail outlets by August this year.

Ola Electric has announced the opening of its 500th experience centre in India. The company managed to achieve this milestone within eight months of inaugurating its first outlet which was opened in Pune in September last year. Ola’s 500th experience centre has been inaugurated in the Srinagar district of Jammu & Kashmir.

Our 500th experience centre is now live in Srinagar!



To honour paradise on earth, this center has our logo mounted over a pattern inspired by traditional kashmiri motifs. We’ve gone right into the details and carved this pattern out of locally sourced walnut wood. Pinch to zoom! pic.twitter.com/kDDSAWUyS8 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) May 13, 2023

Ola Electric’s 500th Experience Centre:

Ola Electric now has over 500 experience centres in India which are spread across 300 cities. The company claims that through its omnichannel strategy it has achieved a 98 percent market reach in the country. After achieving the 500th experience centre’s milestone, Ola inaugurated three new outlets in New Delhi and the company aims to have 1,000 experience centres by August this year.

Also Read: Upcoming SUVs under Rs 10 lakh in India: Hyundai Exter to Maruti Jimny

Ola Electric’s scooter portfolio in India:

Ola Electric’s scooter portfolio includes the S1 Air, S1 and S1 Pro. Their prices range from Rs 84,999 to Rs 1.25 lakh, ex-showroom. Ola S1 Air is available with 2, 3 & 4 kWh battery packs while the S1 features 2 & 3 kWh units. The S1 Pro sports a larger 4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. They are claimed to offer a range of up to 165, 141 and 181 km on a single charge respectively.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Honda Shine 100 Review:

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the announcement, Anshul Khandelwal, CMO of Ola Electric, said, “With the inauguration of our 500th store in India, we take immense pride in accomplishing our objective of establishing a comprehensive presence across the entire nation through our direct-to-consumer (D2C) approach. This remarkable milestone serves as a testament to our unwavering dedication to making electric mobility accessible and convenient for everyone.”

Also Read: Honda Shine 100 First Ride Review: Can it outshine its competitors?

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.