Ola Electric motorcycle teaser out, debut on 15th August with new MoveOS4

Bhavish Aggarwal founder of Ola has officially announced about the premiere of electric motorcycle.

Ola recently launched its S1 Air, the announcement of an Electric Motorcycle has arrived. The EV maker will unveil its all new Electric Motorcycle on the occasion of Independence day. Along with this the new Move OS4 will make its debut as well tomorrow.

Let’s have a look at what the teaser has in the bag for the EV enthusiasts.

Ola has been dropping hints about working on an electric motorcycle for a while now, Bhavish Aggarwal founder of Ola has officially announced about the premiere of electric motorcycle. On the basis of the image revealed by the company, just like the other electric bikes in the market, Ola’s electric bike might follow a sporty look with sharp and futuristic design.

Though it will be interesting to see the EV maker experimenting with the design, whether it will present the bike with the same shape as a scooter or not.

About New MoveOS4

Ola will introduce MoveOS4, which is an operating system for their range of electric scooters. It will be incorporated into Ola S1 Pro and all the other variants. Along with some basic features such as bluetooth connectivity for calls, texts and music, this new OS aims at ensuring safety and real-time vehicle tracking.

This new version is set to be launched tomorrow succeeding the current MoveOS3. Most likely it will provide users with over-the-air updates with other features.