Ola Electric hosts Unity Ride: Announces discount & exchange offers

Ola Electric hosted a Unity Ride across India on the occasion of the nation’s 74th Republic Day. The company has also announced some exciting offers for its prospective buyers.

Ola Electric, one of India’s largest electric two-wheeler manufacturers, hosted a Unity Ride on the occasion of the nation’s 74th Republic Day. Ushering the EV revolution in India, the Ola Unity Ride is claimed to have drawn a huge footfall of more than 5000 participants in over 100 Indian cities. The company has also announced some exciting offers for its prospective buyers.

Ola Electric: Discount and exchange offers

Ola Electric has announced some limited-period lucrative deals for its prospective customers. The company is offering a discount of up to Rs 10,000 on the purchase of the Ola S1 Pro and an additional 5,000 off on the S1 Pro ‘Khaki Edition’. Moreover, there are zero down payment & processing fees along with low-cost monthly EMIs starting at Rs 2,499.

According to Ola Electric, customers can also avail of additional discounts of up to Rs 10,000 on exchange of any ICE or electric scooter with Ola S1. This is said to be a limited-period offer on a first come first serve basis and will remain applicable from January 26 to January 29, 2023.

Ola S1 Air, S1, S1 Pro: Specs and price

Ola Electric’s product portfolio currently includes the S1 Air, S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters. They are claimed to offer a riding range of up to 101, 141, and 181 km on a single charge respectively. In terms of pricing, the Ola S1 Air, S1 and S1 Pro are priced at Rs 84,999, Rs 1.05 lakh and Rs 1.40 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively.

