Ola Electric’s Etergo AppScooter: Tesla of scooters with 240 km range and these great features

If Ola Electric's Etergo AppScooter was available in India, it would be one of the quickest scooters with 0-45 km/h sprint time of 3.9 seconds (compare to Ather 450X which does 0-40 km/h in 3.3 seconds).

By:Updated: May 27, 2020 2:00:13 PM

In a major announcement today, Ola Electric stated that it has acquired electric scooter manufacturer Etergo. The company based out of Amsterdam, Netherlands was established in 2014 and is best known for its AppScooter rolled out in 2018. The biggest outcome of this acquisition is that Ola Electric will now be launching an electric scooter of its own in India and abroad next year. Considering that Ola Electric can now incorporate Etergo’s expertise in the field, we could get a heads up about what the upcoming Ola Electric scooter would be like.

Based on what we’ve read about it so far, the AppScooter definitely stands a chance to be called the ‘Tesla of scooters’ with its long list of smart features and promises of long range as well. While we wait to find out more of what Ola Electric’s upcoming scooter will offer, here’s what’s known of the AppScooter.

Etergo AppScooter uses swappable battery tech and it can be fully charged in 2.3 hours. A battery pack weighs in at 7.5 kg which is rather lightweight (compare to Revolt RV400 which has a swappable battery pack that weighs 19 kg).

If the AppScooter was available in India, it would be one of the quickest scooters with 0-45 km/h sprint time of 3.9 seconds (compare to Ather 450X which does 0-40 km/h in 3.3 seconds). The AppScooter can use up to three batteries at one time, allowing it a maximum (claimed) range of 240 km. Also, it gets a 50-litre under-seat storage which is much larger than conventional scooters.

The AppScooter has a very comprehensive cockpit with a seven-inch full-color touchscreen and the Internet-connected scooter features navigation, calls/notifications, music which can all be accessed through the switchgear on either side of the handlebar. It gets two 10 W speakers as well.

The cockpit of the scooter uses an Android-based operating system and has smartphone compatibility for both iOS and Android. Updates are all OTA (over the air). Internet-connectivity is through 4G (LTE), 3G, GPRS, and WiFi.

Also read: Ola Electric to launch new electric scooter in India in 2021: Acquires Amsterdam-based Etergo

The scooter is lightweight tipping the scale at just 74 kg. The suspension setup includes telescopic single shock headstock upfront and a horizontally-mounted shock absorber at the rear. It gets disc brakes at both ends and rides on 12″ aluminium alloy wheels.

The battery capacity is 1155 Wh per module with a range of 80 km per module (at 20 km/h) along with a BMS (battery management system). It is powered by a 48V motor that puts out 135 Nm of wheel torque.

