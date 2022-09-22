Ola Electric enters Nepal: To launch S1, S1 Pro e-scooters by 2022-end

Ola Electric has announced its plans to enter international markets starting with Nepal. The company will launch the Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in Nepal by the end of this year.

Ola Electric goes global! Bengaluru-based EV maker, Ola Electric, has announced its plans to enter international markets starting with Nepal. The company will launch the Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India’s this neighbouring country by the end of this year. Ola Electric has signed an MoU with CG Motors in Nepal partnering with them as local distributors for its e-scooters.

India has loved the Ola S1 scooters, ushering in our EV revolution.



Now we’re taking this global! Announcing our entry into Nepal today. By end of 2022, Nepalese consumers will join the revolution.



LATAM, ASEAN & EU soon. World’s EV transition will be led by India! #EndICEAge pic.twitter.com/2Bb4agKZzg — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) September 22, 2022

Following its formal entry in Nepal, Ola Electric plans to enter LATAM, ASEAN, and EU in the next phase. This move is aimed to increase the company’s presence in up to five international markets. Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Electric’s CEO, said “The global EV revolution so far has been limited to the West and China. To truly take the EV revolution to humanity scale, India will have to be the epicentre of change.”

He further added, “Ola is committed to creating the EV paradigm for the rest of the world by building half of the vehicles that the world needs right here in India. Our international expansion not only means that we will as a company be able to serve customers in these similar regions, but it is also a testament to the fact that India will lead the EV revolution for the world.”

For the uninitiated, Ola currently sells the S1 and S1 Pro e-scooters in India which are priced at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1.40 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively. The S1 offers a riding range of 141 km per charge while the S1 Pro delivers 181 km on a single charge (ARAI certified). Recently, Ola Electric also announced that it will open over 200 experience centres across India by March 2023.

