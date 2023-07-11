Ola Electric’s CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, attempts to take a dig at Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp but instead gets trolled by Twitterati. Bajaj-Triumph and Hero-Harley recently launched new motorcycles in India under their respective partnerships.

Ola Electric’s CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, is once again in the news for his social media banter. In a recent tweet, Bhavish attempts to take an indirect dig at Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp for their recent motorcycle launches in partnerships with legacy two-wheeler makers Triumph and Harley-Davidson respectively. However, Ola’s CEO himself gets trolled by Twitterati. Here’s how things unfolded.

I can’t understand why some companies are falling head over heels to contract manufacture aging western ICE motorcycle brands in India.



We’ll build the future of motorcycling with EVs and #MakeInIndia for the whole world!🏍️🔋🇮🇳 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 11, 2023

Ola CEO’s tweet on Bajaj-Triumph, Hero-Harley partnerships:

In his recent tweet, Bhavish Aggarwal slammed leading two-wheeler manufacturers like Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto for contract manufacturing of ‘aging western ICE motorcycle brands’ in India. He wrote, “I can’t understand why some companies are falling head over heels to contract manufacture aging western ICE motorcycle brands in India.”

The tweet further added, “We’ll build the future of motorcycling with EVs and #MakeInIndia for the whole world!” It’s worth mentioning that Ola Electric’s current product portfolio only includes the S1 series e-scooters. The company plans to launch a mass-market electric motorcycle and multiple premium motorcycles (sports, cruisers, ADVs and road bikes) in 2024.

Ola Electric CEO’s statement came days after Bajaj Auto launched the Triumph Speed 400 and Hero MotoCorp introduced the Harley-Davidson X 440 in India. Both these entry-level premium motorcycles from the brands have been well appreciated by the Indian audience. It is also worth noting that the ICE two-wheelers have a huge market share and the sales of EVs are facing headwinds due to a reduction in FAME 2 subsidies.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted on Ola CEO’s statement:

A Twitter user shared some stats and slammed Bhavish for his statement. He wrote, “You can get new products in the market to compete with ICE motorcycles but that market will remain solid…These kind of tweets from someone that bought an existing EV and just manufactured it at scale shows the hypocrisy.” Another user mentioned, “For an aspirational Indian, Harley / RE / Triumph has more intrinsic value than an e-bike / scooter. Both serve different value propositions.”

