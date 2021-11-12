Ola Electric begins e-scooter test rides for customers in Bengaluru

The test rides of the Ola S1 electric scooter have commenced in Bengaluru. The test rides will soon begin in some other cities too.

Ola Electric on Thursday threw open test rides for the customers of its much-awaited e-scooters in Bengaluru. Sharing the pictures and video of customers riding the e-scooter on Twitter, Bhavish Aggarwal, chairman and group CEO, Ola, said: “Thrilled to see customers having so much fun riding the Ola S1 at our test ride camp in Bangalore. Soon in other cities!”

According to reports, Ola has opened bookings for test rides of the e-scooter in the Delhi-NCR region, Kolkata and Ahmedabad. Test rides in Mumbai and Hyderabad are likely to begin in the second phase of the roll-out, around November 19. Other cities will get to experience the rides by the end of November. Ola had opened the window for final payment on November 10 for those customers who had booked the e-scooter on September 15 and 16.

Aggarwal had, a couple of days ago, shared a video showing two of the company’s electric scooters performing various stunts with experts in command.

