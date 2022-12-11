Ola announces Hyper Sunday between 5pm and 10pm in Bangalore

As part of this program, Ola has announced free goodies and offers like never before, however, this is limited to the EV maker’s showroom outlet in Indiranagar alone.

Electric scooter maker Ola has announced Hyper Sunday in Bangalore between 5pm and 10pm. As part of this program, Ola has announced free goodies and offers like never before, however, this is limited to the EV maker’s showroom outlet in Indiranagar alone.

In a tweet, Ola electric said, “Bengaluru folks, get ready for offers never heard of before, free goodies and so much more ONLY FOR LIMITED HOURS! The Ola Hyper Sunday is here exclusively for you. Visit the Indiranagar Experience Centre on Sunday. Valid ONLY between 5pm to 10pm. See you there!”

Ola currently sells three variants of the S1 electric scooter called the Ola S1 Air, the Ola S1, and the Ola S1 Pro. The three models primarily vary on the battery capacity and range. The Ola S1 Air being the entry-level offering is priced at Rs 84,999, while the S1 is priced at Rs 99,999, and the S1 Pro carries a price tag of 1.40 lakh, all ex-showroom.