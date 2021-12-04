Okinawa sets up experience centre

The electric vehicle manufacturer Okinawa Autotech has established its first experience centre - Galaxy, in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, for a wider customer engagement.

By:December 4, 2021 9:39 AM

 

Okinawa Autotech, the electric two-wheeler company, has launched its first experience centre, the Galaxy, in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. “At the Galaxy, customers can experience a product and the story behind its making. This experience centre is a lively, interactive space, where customers get to experience the brand from its very inception,” Okinawa said in a statement.

Jeetender Sharma, MD & founder of Okinawa Autotech, said, “The aim is to create engagement by personifying Okinawa’s brand experience. It is a vibrant environment in which we hope to improve customer experiences. We aim to go full-fledged in the coming months with the launch of more experience centres, and expanding our dealership network.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Euler Motors bags order for 1,000 HiLoad EVs from MoEVing: Details

Euler Motors bags order for 1,000 HiLoad EVs from MoEVing: Details

Lamborghini Esperienza GIRO India 2021 concludes after 550km drive from Delhi to Shimla

Lamborghini Esperienza GIRO India 2021 concludes after 550km drive from Delhi to Shimla

Nissan India achieves 161 percent growth in sales: Wholesales 5,605 units

Nissan India achieves 161 percent growth in sales: Wholesales 5,605 units

Hyundai launches ‘Hyundai Spotlight’, collaborates with Universal Music India

Hyundai launches ‘Hyundai Spotlight’, collaborates with Universal Music India

Upcoming Bikes in India in December 2021: RC 390, CB300R, and more

Upcoming Bikes in India in December 2021: RC 390, CB300R, and more

Offers worth Rs.45,000 applicable on Honda City: Amaze, Jazz, & WR-V follow similar suit

Offers worth Rs.45,000 applicable on Honda City: Amaze, Jazz, & WR-V follow similar suit

Honda CB300R BS6, H'ness CB350 Anniversary Edition launch tomorrow

Honda CB300R BS6, H'ness CB350 Anniversary Edition launch tomorrow

Skoda closes November sales tally with 108% YoY growth: Sold 2,196 units

Skoda closes November sales tally with 108% YoY growth: Sold 2,196 units

Audi cars to get expensive by up to 3 percent from 1st January: Here's why

Audi cars to get expensive by up to 3 percent from 1st January: Here's why

Honda announces to enter battery sharing service in India: New subsidiary registered

Honda announces to enter battery sharing service in India: New subsidiary registered

Mercedes-Benz India delivers 1000+ cars with 'Retail of the Future': Bags 2,000+ confirmed bookings

Mercedes-Benz India delivers 1000+ cars with 'Retail of the Future': Bags 2,000+ confirmed bookings

Maruti Suzuki sales dip for fourth consecutive month: 19% YoY drop recorded for Nov 21

Maruti Suzuki sales dip for fourth consecutive month: 19% YoY drop recorded for Nov 21

Toyota Kirloskar Motors records 53 per cent hike in domestic sales for last month

Toyota Kirloskar Motors records 53 per cent hike in domestic sales for last month

2022 KTM RC 390 officially teased: India launch soon

2022 KTM RC 390 officially teased: India launch soon

Car Sales November 2021: Maruti, Honda, Hyundai report decline, Tata Motors up

Car Sales November 2021: Maruti, Honda, Hyundai report decline, Tata Motors up

Bounce Infinity electric scooter launched at Rs 36,000 but here's a catch

Bounce Infinity electric scooter launched at Rs 36,000 but here's a catch

Maruti Suzuki cars to become expensive by January 2022: Here's why

Maruti Suzuki cars to become expensive by January 2022: Here's why

Upcoming Cars in India in December 2021: Celerio CNG, Tiguan, BMW iX, and more

Upcoming Cars in India in December 2021: Celerio CNG, Tiguan, BMW iX, and more

Genesys International launches 'Digital Twin' 3d mapping program: Claimed to improve driving & navigation experience

Genesys International launches 'Digital Twin' 3d mapping program: Claimed to improve driving & navigation experience

Kia Carens officially teased: World Premiere in India on 16th December

Kia Carens officially teased: World Premiere in India on 16th December