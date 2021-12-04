Okinawa sets up experience centre

The electric vehicle manufacturer Okinawa Autotech has established its first experience centre - Galaxy, in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, for a wider customer engagement.

Okinawa Autotech, the electric two-wheeler company, has launched its first experience centre, the Galaxy, in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. “At the Galaxy, customers can experience a product and the story behind its making. This experience centre is a lively, interactive space, where customers get to experience the brand from its very inception,” Okinawa said in a statement.

Jeetender Sharma, MD & founder of Okinawa Autotech, said, “The aim is to create engagement by personifying Okinawa’s brand experience. It is a vibrant environment in which we hope to improve customer experiences. We aim to go full-fledged in the coming months with the launch of more experience centres, and expanding our dealership network.”

