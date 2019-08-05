Okinawa scooters’ prices slashed after GST reduction: Here’s how much

Okinawa Scooters has announced a price cut in the range of its electric scooters. The company has announced a price reduction in the range of Rs 2,500 to Rs 4,700 on its Lead-acid scooters while in the Li-ion scooter range, the prices have been reduced in the range of Rs 3,400 to Rs 8,600. The announcement after GST council slashed the GST on electric vehicles from 12 percent to 5 percent. Additionally, the council has also reduced GST rate on chargers or charging stations for electric vehicles from 18 percent to 5 percent. These measures will be effective starting 1st August. Similarly, Ather Energy also slashed the prices if its electric scooters namely 450 and 340 by upto Rs 9,000. Ampere vehicles has also announced a price cut for its electric scooters post GST revision and these now get cheaper by upto Rs 5,000.

Commenting on the price reduction on Okinawa electric scooters, Jeetender Sharma, Founder & Managing Director, Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd. said that the Union budget gave a much-needed push to the EV industry and the GST rate cut is even more welcoming. The 7% GST reduction has reduced the upfront cost of buying Okinawa scooter by Rs 2,500 – Rs 8,600. This coupled with FAME-II subsidies will take a significant chunk out of the acquisition price, making our range of scooters strong options for urban commuters.

He added that this latest concession for sustainable mobility has reduced the price gap between the EVs and the IC engine vehicles. Rising affordability will foster faster adoption of electric vehicles. The GST rate cut has reduced the ex-showroom prices of electric two-wheelers in India and is expected to increase demand for cleaner vehicles. Sharma says that he is confident that it would encourage more and more people to look at electric vehicles as a viable option.

