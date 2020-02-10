Okinawa Scooters to introduce colour configurator: Now choose from various paint schemes

Okinawa had a relatively small pavilion at the Auto Expo 2020. However, the manufacturer showcased its upcoming Cruiser electric scooter there. The Cruiser is likely going to be introduced in India sometime late this year or early next. Moreover, the Okinawa Cruiser boasts a 120km range as well as top speed of 100kmph. Not only this, the scooter has swappable batteries and connectivity options too. However, the one that everyone missed will be the different colour schemes for the Ridge scooter. Okinawa MD, Jitender Sharma, exclusively told Express Drives that these colours were done by hand. The company, in the future, aims to have a colour configurator on its website. The customer will get an option to choose their paint scheme. Colours of the vehicles that were on display seemed quite alluring, we must add.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Okinawa is steadily expanding its portfolio in the Indian market. Jitender told us that the Oki100 motorcycle will be launched in the next few months. Moreover, it is expected to deliver more than what the company has claimed it will. In short a better range as well as more connectivity options and other features. Okinawa also says that they are working on enhancing the Cruiser scooter for our market and what we saw at the expo is just a concept. It is being worked upon and that's why the delay in launching it here. The tentative timeline is the fourth quarter of this year and by that time, Okinawa says, there will be more to it than what was showcased.

While the electric vehicle market in India is a bit unorganised at the moment, Okinawa still has the lead when it comes to scooters. It may be noted that the competition is with established players like Hero Electric and now with players like TVS and Bajaj joining the fray, it is going to be super competitive.