Okinawa PraisePro electric scooter launched at Rs 71,990 with keyless entry, walking assist & more

Okinawa has launched PraisePro electric scooter in India at a price of Rs 71,990 (ex-showroom). The scooter has been launched in two colour options namely Glossy Red Black and Glossy Sparkle Black. The newly launched Okinawa PraisePro also gets roadside assistance program for better convenience of the customer. Okinawa said in a press statement that the electric scooter clocked substantial bookings at its dealerships across India, though no exact figure has been revealed. The new Okinawa PraisePro comes with a 1000-watt BLDC waterproof electric motor and is powered by 2.0KWH detachable lithium-ion battery. The peak power is rated at 2500 Watts. The scooter has a charging time of 2 to 3 hours and offers an ARAI claimed range of 90 km/charge in Sports mode and 110 km/charge in Eco Mode.

Okinawa PraisePro offers three modes namely Economy, Sports and Turbo. While the Eco mode offers a speed of 30-35kmph, a speed of 50-60kmph is offered in the Sports mode. Last, the Turbo offers the highest top speed of 65-70kmph. The company says that the e-scooter is capable of climbing gradients upto 15 degrees. In terms of features, the scooter gets some interesting ones such as Central Locking with Anti-theft Alarm, Keyless Entry, Find My Scooter Function, Mobile Charging USB Port and Motor Walking Assist with Front and Reverse Motion. Okinawa PraisePro has a loading capacity of 150kgs.

Commenting on the launch of the new Okinawa PraisePro, Jeetender Sharma, Founder & Managing Director, Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd. said that at Okinawa, we strive to offer best products and solutions to customers which would create explosive growth in the adoption and acceptance of EVs across the country. In order to meet the Indian consumer demand and to capture the mass commuting segment, Okinawa wanted to introduce its customers to a product as competent as the petrol scooter. The recently launched Okinawa PraisePro will cater to the mass market since it is competitive in terms of price, aesthetics, range and best in segment with value for money. He added that the detachable lithium-ion batteries will address the issues related to battery charging and the time consumed for the same. He says that the product will cater to the daily commuting needs of office goers and the families.

We will be riding the Okinawa PraisePro very soon, so stay tuned for the first ride review.