Okinawa will launch the all-new Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter in India tomorrow, i.e. on March 24, 2022. Here’s what you can expect from Okinawa’s upcoming Ather 450X, Ola S1 Pro-rival!

Okinawa Autotech is gearing up to launch its all-new high-speed electric scooter, Okhi 90, in India tomorrow, i.e. on March 24, 2022. The new Okinawa Okhi 90 will be positioned as the company’s flagship electric scooter in the Indian market. It is expected to boast healthy proportions, hi-tech features, large 16-inch wheels, and a riding range of up to 180 km on a full charge.

Okinawa is one of India’s top-selling electric two-wheeler manufacturers. The company has a lot of low-speed and high-speed electric scooters in its Indian portfolio, and the latest addition in its high-speed line-up will be the Okhi 90. The new Okinawa Okhi 90 will be manufactured at the company’s newly opened manufacturing facility in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan.

In terms of design, the Okinawa Okhi 90 will look like a conventional ICE scooter but will get an LED headlamp, LED turn indicators, an LED taillamp, and a lot of chrome accents. The leaked images of the electric scooter reveal that it be will be one of the longest scooters in India and we have exclusively confirmed that it will be running on 16-inch five-spoke alloy wheels.

Watch Video | Okinawa Okhi90 Exclusive Details:

While the official specifications of the Okhi 90 haven’t been revealed yet, we can confirm that it will get a 3.8kW electric motor that will be paired with a removable lithium-ion battery pack. This electric scooter will offer a riding range of 150-180 km on a full charge. In terms of features, it will get an all-digital instrument cluster. The Okinawa Okhi 90 will be launched in India tomorrow, i.e. on March 24, 2022, and that’s when we will get to know its prices.

